Cafe Nola will host Riff Fest, certain to be a memorable night of music, on Nov. 11 in support of The Record Exchange and its move to a new location after the devastating fire and resulting water damage that occurred a few months ago. Pay $10 at the door, or bring a record to donate and pay $5, and see an amazing lineup, including Weed Coughin, Cosmic Halitosis and Dumb Valley. Read a conversation with Weed Coughin in this week’s Musician to Musician before heading out to the show.

