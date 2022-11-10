HELP OUT THE RECORD EXCHANGE
Cafe Nola will host Riff Fest, certain to be a memorable night of music, on Nov. 11 in support of The Record Exchange and its move to a new location after the devastating fire and resulting water damage that occurred a few months ago. Pay $10 at the door, or bring a record to donate and pay $5, and see an amazing lineup, including Weed Coughin, Cosmic Halitosis and Dumb Valley. Read a conversation with Weed Coughin in this week’s Musician to Musician before heading out to the show.
‘UNSHUTTERED’ MOVES ON
A collection of Frederick News-Post photography during the days of film was showcased in an exhibit at Gaslight Gallery in September, curated by former FNP editor Nancy Luse. The show, “Unshuttered,” recently moved to the C. Burr Artz Public Library, where it will remain for several months. If you didn’t catch it at Gaslight, here’s another chance to see it. You’ll find the images in the front lobby, and they continue upstairs, outside the Maryland Room. We might be partial, but we think it’s a show worth seeing — for both its incredible imagery and its glimpse back in time, as it reveals a slice of Frederick history.
WELCOME, SHERYL MASSARO
There are many ways to slow down, and science has revealed how beneficial that can be for our minds and hearts and general health. In the age of information overload and a seemingly widening gap of disconnection to the physical world, we invite you to hold this issue of 72 Hours in your hands, flip to page 18, and slow down — by reading a poem. Frederick artist and poet Sheryl Massaro’s monthly column, Everyday Poetry, debuts in this issue.
LEARN OUR LOCAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY
If you’ve not yet seen the documentary “Tale of the Lion,” it’s time to change that. Produced by AARCH (African-American Resources, Cultural and Heritage), the film tells the story of local Black culture through the elders of our community. It premiered at the Weinberg Center in 2018 and will be screened free to the community at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre on Nov. 12, followed by a discussion led by Barbara Thompson from AARCH’s Living Treasures Program. Come early for a reception to learn about the progress on the African American Heritage Center, slated to open in Frederick next year.
_________________________________________________________________
We are seeking photographers who work primarily in black-and-white film or digital photography for an upcoming issue. Email llarocca@newspost.com for details.
