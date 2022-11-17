72cvr_11-17-22 copy.jpg

GO ON A STUDIO TOUR

Once a year, artists in Frederick and Washington counties open their studios to the public for a free, self-guided tour. Coined the Valley Craft Network, the artists and artisans involved offer a peek into their creative worlds with onsite demonstrations and conversation. And it goes without saying, if you’re looking to do some holiday shopping, this is a way to make a day of it and see some beautiful countryside in the process. The studio tour runs Nov. 19 and 20.

