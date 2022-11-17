GO ON A STUDIO TOUR
Once a year, artists in Frederick and Washington counties open their studios to the public for a free, self-guided tour. Coined the Valley Craft Network, the artists and artisans involved offer a peek into their creative worlds with onsite demonstrations and conversation. And it goes without saying, if you’re looking to do some holiday shopping, this is a way to make a day of it and see some beautiful countryside in the process. The studio tour runs Nov. 19 and 20.
MAGICAL TEA, ANYONE?
A local author fell in love with tea and wants to share her passion with the world — and, more specifically, with children. Paulella Burchill’s recently released children’s book, “Antwon’s Tea,” invites a young audience into the wide world of tea. And kids can get a literal taste for the drink at the Voila! tea shop in downtown Frederick. Voila! owner Mary Jean Clark created an “Antwon’s Tea” box set featuring specific teas from the story, so kids can sip as they read. The author will be onsite Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 to sign books.
DANCE FOR THOUGHT
You can always expect the unexpected when you watch MAD Dance. Their latest show, “Whale Wall,” is an immersive theater and dance experience that will likely leave you thinking about the complexities of our relationship with the changing world and how we respond to shifting environments. Incorporating storytelling, video, song and an original score, the show will be performed Nov. 19 at the Y Arts Center in Frederick.
WRITER’S BLOCK?
The Writers’ Block are a local community of writers who come together on the first and third Saturdays of each month to connect, critique and produce writing, finding inspiration in community. The group meets at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St. from 8:30 to 10 p.m., and drop-ins are welcome.
SAY HELLO TO A NEW BREWERY
Liquidity Aleworks held its grand opening this week at the historic bank building space at 8 N. Main St. in Mount Airy. They are the first brewery in downtown Mount Airy, so drop by to see what they’re up to. They’re open weekly Wednesday through Sunday.
IMPROV ONSTAGE
If you like theater — or comedy — or Dungeons & Dragons … this is for you. Oh CRIT! is a local theater group that performs live, improvisational pieces regularly at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre. They were recently invited to perform at PAX Unplugged 2022 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for tens of thousands of people. You can stream the live event on Dec. 3, but you can also catch them at the MET’s Comedy Night on Nov. 18. And let’s be clear: This is not a “sit back and watch” kind of show. The group performs in the style of role-playing games like D&D, taking their cues from audience-generated characters, curses and other details.
A note to readers: The News-Post recently announced we will no longer publish papers on major holidays. That’s New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. This takes effect on Thanksgiving, so look for 72 Hours in the Wednesday, Nov. 23, edition of the FNP next week.
