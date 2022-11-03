72cvr_11-3-22 copy.jpg
SWAP IT

Got some extra fabric, balls of yarn and sticks of glue lying around? Hillary Davis, owner of That’s Sew Hillary, has organized a crafting swap, where you can come dump your goods and take home some items you might want to try. Besides being a great way to share with our community of artists and crafters, you’ll also be supporting local organizations if you donate craft items, as any remaining stuff will be donated to groups in the area. The swap runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Give Rise Studio, 125 S. Carroll St., Frederick.

