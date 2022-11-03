SWAP IT
Got some extra fabric, balls of yarn and sticks of glue lying around? Hillary Davis, owner of That’s Sew Hillary, has organized a crafting swap, where you can come dump your goods and take home some items you might want to try. Besides being a great way to share with our community of artists and crafters, you’ll also be supporting local organizations if you donate craft items, as any remaining stuff will be donated to groups in the area. The swap runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Give Rise Studio, 125 S. Carroll St., Frederick.
CALLING ALL HARRY POTTER FANS
Love Harry Potter? You won’t want to miss this. Leesburg, Virginia, is one of three sites in the world currently hosting Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience — a nighttime walk through an enchanted forest, complete with magical creatures, lights and sound, and a village where you can take a rest midway through — and get a bite to eat and sip on some Butterbeer. The event runs through Jan. 29, and tickets are selling fast. If you want to go, we advise you to grab those tickets now. For those wondering: Wands will be supplied.
HIP HIP
Cheers to Frederick’s Shoshanna Shapiro! The interior designer recently won the HGTV 2022 Designer of the Year award for the “Dramatic Before and After” category. Shapiro has been a lifelong artist who’s experimented with several mediums until she found her perfect fit: designing homes. She prioritizes the emotive qualities of colors and textures, as well as the emotional attachments people form to their environments, to create custom interior designs for clients through her business Sho and Co. Read our interview with her and get some tips for your own home inside this week’s issue.
AND THE BAND PLAYS ON
As Rohrersville Cornet Band vice president and tubist Ron Moss put it, “Practically every town and village had a group of musicians who would provide entertainment for their community in the days before radio and television. With the growth of mass media, groups like these gradually melted away. Our band, however, has weathered wars, depressions and other upheavals.” Get a quick history lesson with this week’s story about the Rohrersville Band — an anomaly, really, as one of the last community-based brass bands in the country.
SPARKLING BEVERAGES, SPARKLING CONVERSATION
This weekend, you have the chance to meet the artists at DISTRICT Arts in downtown Frederick during a free reception and conversation from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Busy Saturday? Stop back in town Sunday for the monthly Artwalk, hosted by the Downtown Frederick Partnership and featuring a variety of participating galleries and artists giving talks and demos.
