THE NEXT CHAPTER OF BILL MORAN’s Legacy

William F. Moran, aka Bill Moran, quickly became a local bladesmith legend for his technique of using welded steel to make modern knives, and he’d go on to receive national acclaim for his work. He founded the American Bladesmith Society and shared his knowledge of bladesmithing until his death in 2006. After more than a million dollars and years in the making, the new W.F. Moran Bladesmith & Artisan Academy in Middletown will open its doors to the public this weekend. After a daylong All-Forged Knife Show & Auction on Oct. 15, the Bladesmith & Artisan Academy grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16, when guests can tour the new facility and shop, as well as the nearby museum. Mr. Moran would be proud.

