FREDERICK NEEDS YOUR INPUT
The Downtown Frederick Partnership will host a workshop on Oct. 26 to talk about a plan to include a new sculpture to coincide with the redesigned Seventh Street Fountain Park space in downtown Frederick. Construction on the fountain will begin in the summer of 2023. DFP wants your feedback on the public art piece. Here is a chance for us to come together as a community to envision the future aesthetic of this downtown space for generations to come. Find details at downtownfrederick.org/projects.
LAST WEEK FOR RENNFEST
If you’re thinking about going to this year’s Maryland Renaissance Festival, this is your last chance! The festival in Crownsville runs through Oct. 23, and then the royal court, jugglers and strolling troubadours pack it in for the season. If you find yourself wishing RennFest lasted all year, here’s your chance to take a piece of it into your daily life by signing up for local fencing classes. This week, Jacob McDonald, Frederick instructor and founder of Round Table Historical Fencing, provides us with some intel about what fencing is, what it isn’t, and what you need to know if you’re interested in learning it for yourself.
‘THE SPOON’
Here’s looking at you, Hood College staff, faculty, students and alumni! Baltimore artist Jim Condron is exhibiting his paintings and found-object sculptures in the solo show “The Spoon” this week at the school, with a nod to the school’s wandering pink spoon trophy. Condron’s exquisite work often straddles the line between the personal and the historical and layers in ideas about weather, holidays, seasons, food, disappointment, absurdity, youth and childhood. Stop in through Oct. 21 to see the work before the show comes down. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR AT OTHER VOICES
Other Voices Theatre was at the helm of Susan Thornton for many years. When she retired earlier this year, the community theater company knew she was leaving behind some big shoes to fill. Coming up as the theater’s new artistic director is Steve Cairns, who has been involved with the theater for about five years as an actor and director. In fact, in addition to his new role as artistic director, he is currently directing “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy that runs through Oct. 23. Stop by for a Halloween treat and see his work in action.
CATCH SOME LIVE MUSIC
Frederick has got some great options to hear live music this week. Catch the Irish quartet We Banjo 3 on Oct. 21 at the Weinberg Center; hear Mark Bryan, of Hootie & The Blowfish, on Oct. 22 in support of his most recent solo release, “Midlife Priceless,” also at the Weinberg Center; or, for a more intimate set, check out singer-songwriter Carey Anne Farrell at Beans in the Belfry on Oct. 21, when she performs a record release concert for her debut album, “Someone Else’s Wings.”
CELEBRATE SPOOKY SEASON
Carroll Arts Center is hosting a weeklong film program of seasonal classics — “It,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Dracula,” “Friday the 13th” and ending with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — complete with pre-packaged audience interaction kits. If Netflix and Chill is more your speed, check out our lists in this week’s issue of classic Halloween films, as well as films to be released this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.