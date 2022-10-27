NEW RECORDING STUDIO BLAZES ITS OWN TRAIL WITH VIDEO CONCERTS

Treetop Studio in New Market, run by Colin Shultzaberger and Donnie Carlo, is doing something new — while simultaneously taking us back to a time long ago. Treetop is essentially a recording studio, but it also offers artists video recordings of shows they perform onsite, essentially a two-for deal, where musicians record audio tracks and come away with music videos as well. Their Studio Tour series invites artists, musicians and friends to make music and hang out, harkening back to the early days of studio recording, when all the musicians were together in one room, making a song — not layering in track for track separately. You can watch their growing collection of music videos on YouTube and read our interview with them in this week’s issue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription