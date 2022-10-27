NEW RECORDING STUDIO BLAZES ITS OWN TRAIL WITH VIDEO CONCERTS
Treetop Studio in New Market, run by Colin Shultzaberger and Donnie Carlo, is doing something new — while simultaneously taking us back to a time long ago. Treetop is essentially a recording studio, but it also offers artists video recordings of shows they perform onsite, essentially a two-for deal, where musicians record audio tracks and come away with music videos as well. Their Studio Tour series invites artists, musicians and friends to make music and hang out, harkening back to the early days of studio recording, when all the musicians were together in one room, making a song — not layering in track for track separately. You can watch their growing collection of music videos on YouTube and read our interview with them in this week’s issue.
STARGAZE THE NIGHT AWAY
There’s a new moon this week (and a solar eclipse, for those who are wondering). In other words, it’s the perfect time to stargaze. Obviously, you can have your own, private star party wherever you’d like, but if you want to turn it up a notch, head over to the Mount Airy Star Party, which runs from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at The Sky Plus at 5561 Cindy Court in Mount Airy — just a couple miles from the event host, Mount Airy Library. Astrophysicist Todd Rosenfeld will open his observatory to the public, where you can see the night sky and all its wonders through the lens of a research-grade telescope. If you want to go, register through ccpl.librarymarket.com. Spots are limited!
HALLOWEEN SHOW TO BENEFIT THE COMMUNITY FRIDGE
In the midst of brainstorming your Halloween costume, you might’ve been bummed to learn that Halloween falls on a Monday this year. What are you supposed to do with that? Here’s your answer. Go to a concert at Sky Stage in costume, hear local bands, and support an awesome community cause in the process. Greenhead, Mancala, Portside Chapel and Sir Lando will play a benefit concert for the Frederick Community Fridge starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween at Sky Stage in downtown Frederick. The $10 suggested donation at the door will help the Community Fridge, a leave something, take something food supply booth for those living with food insecurity, located at 322 W. Patrick St.
FREDERICK ON THE MAP
Do you know who Theophilus Thompson was? Though there is not much known about his life, the Frederick native was the earliest documented Black chess master in America. A local husband-and-wife artist duo helped to commemorate him by creating a kinetic sculpture that sits in Carroll Creek, just behind Idiom Brewing Co. The piece was recently selected to be included in an online, interactive map of public art sites located throughout America, a cool honor to be a part of.
