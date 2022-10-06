AND THE WINNER IS …
The 72 Film Fest ends each year with a screening on the big (Weinberg) screen of all the films that were submitted during the competition, followed by an awards ceremony. Who will take home the Best of the Fest award? Who will win Best Sound and Audience Choice? This year brings with it a new host, Aura Manjarrez, who will emcee the weekend events alongside Film Fest mainstay Mikael Johnson, who always gets the audience laughing. Film premieres are on Oct. 7, and the awards ceremony is Oct. 8. Go and vote on your favorite. Maybe the experience will entice you to participate next year and make your own film.
FASHION FORWARD?
Clothing through history can tell us so much about the time and place when it was worn. Brunswick Heritage Museum knows this well, as it has in its possession a large collection of antique garments from the people of Brunswick that date back hundreds of years. Through a recent grant, the museum staff is working to sort through the approximately 200 costume and textile collection objects (wedding and funeral dresses, uniforms, hats, accessories, quilts), give them the proper care they need, and eventually showcase them to the public at the museum.
IT’S FALL FESTIVAL SEASON
It’s really been feeling like fall, and with this crisp in the air comes a slew of fall festivals. Fallfest at Catoctin Furnace on Oct. 7 and 8 takes you back in time with apple butter boiling in a copper kettle over an open fire and blacksmithing demonstrations in a historical setting. Head over the river and through the woods to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, for its annual Apple Butter Festival, which has become a family tradition for many folks — and organizers are particularly excited to bring it back to town on Oct. 8 and 9 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. And we would be remiss if we did not mention Cactoctin Colorfest, which takes place on the first full weekend of October every year in Thurmont and draws some 100,000 visitors to peruse hundreds of arts and craft vendors, get lunch from one of the food trucks, and enjoy local beer in the beer garden.
MIDDLEBURG FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS
In its 10th year, Middleburg Film Festival quickly garnered a name for itself on the festival circuit for its serene setting and impeccable choices of feature and documentary films. This year is no different. The festival runs from Oct. 13 to 16 and brings dozens of films, plus conversations with filmmakers and actors, concerts, wine tastings at local vineyards and breweries, and farm-to-table dinners. Launching the festival this year is “White Noise” from Academy Award-nominated writer/director Noah Baumbach, who will be in attendance. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will screen on Oct. 14 and will include a discussion with writer/director Rian Johnson. The Friday Spotlight Film is “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, starring Brendan Fraser, and based on Samuel D. Hunter’s acclaimed stage play. Fraser and Hunter will be on hand for a post-screening conversation.
FREDERICK SPEAKER SERIES ADDITION
Frederick Speaker Series recently added Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour to its 2022-23 season. Armour was America’s first Black woman combat pilot who, after military service, became an entrepreneur, consultant to business, and author. She will visit the Weinberg Center on April 20 to deliver her hard-hitting advice and incredible anecdotes from her life to a Frederick audience. If you’re having trouble setting a goal in life and sticking with it, this is the inspiration you need. Tickets went on sale this week at weinbergcenter.org.
