72cvr_10-6-22 copy.jpg

AND THE WINNER IS …

The 72 Film Fest ends each year with a screening on the big (Weinberg) screen of all the films that were submitted during the competition, followed by an awards ceremony. Who will take home the Best of the Fest award? Who will win Best Sound and Audience Choice? This year brings with it a new host, Aura Manjarrez, who will emcee the weekend events alongside Film Fest mainstay Mikael Johnson, who always gets the audience laughing. Film premieres are on Oct. 7, and the awards ceremony is Oct. 8. Go and vote on your favorite. Maybe the experience will entice you to participate next year and make your own film.

