HELP OUR LOCAL MUSIC STORE RECOVER

The Record Exchange needs us. The beloved music store at 151 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick is severely water damaged after firemen responded to a fire on Aug. 24 in the apartments above the shop. The water caused the ceiling to collapse, and owner Sam Lock said almost no inventory is salvageable. He was still in shock on Sunday, as he worked with staff and volunteers to see what, if anything, could be saved. Some of that inventory will be stored temporarily in various locations until The Record Exchange reopens — at a new location to be determined. If you want to help the store during its recovery, donate money to their GoFundMe (find the link on their website, recordexchangeofmd.com), or donate vinyl, CDs, cassettes, vintage video games, band T-shirts, etc., which you can drop off at The Downtown Frederick Partnership at 19 E. Church St., Frederick, or Embark Skate Shop at 238-B N. Market St., Frederick. Our hearts are with them, as well as Tiara Day, one of the cutest boutiques we’ve ever seen, whose shop was located in the same building and also nearly completely destroyed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription