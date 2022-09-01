HELP OUR LOCAL MUSIC STORE RECOVER
The Record Exchange needs us. The beloved music store at 151 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick is severely water damaged after firemen responded to a fire on Aug. 24 in the apartments above the shop. The water caused the ceiling to collapse, and owner Sam Lock said almost no inventory is salvageable. He was still in shock on Sunday, as he worked with staff and volunteers to see what, if anything, could be saved. Some of that inventory will be stored temporarily in various locations until The Record Exchange reopens — at a new location to be determined. If you want to help the store during its recovery, donate money to their GoFundMe (find the link on their website, recordexchangeofmd.com), or donate vinyl, CDs, cassettes, vintage video games, band T-shirts, etc., which you can drop off at The Downtown Frederick Partnership at 19 E. Church St., Frederick, or Embark Skate Shop at 238-B N. Market St., Frederick. Our hearts are with them, as well as Tiara Day, one of the cutest boutiques we’ve ever seen, whose shop was located in the same building and also nearly completely destroyed.
‘TRAVEL AS A POLITICAL ACT’
Travel writer, activist and TV host Rick Steves has traversed the world and loves to tell us what he finds along the way. This month, his travels will take him through Frederick, Maryland. Catch him onstage at the Weinberg Center when he kicks off this season’s Frederick Speaker Series on Sept. 8. “The most important thing we can do in our travels is get ou t of our comfort zone, gain an empathy for the other 96% of humanity, and come home with what I think is the most important souvenir … a broader perspective,” he told an audience at the ALA Midwinter Meeting in 2019. “This is travel as a political act.” We wonder what he’ll away take from his trip through our little part of the globe.
WHERE ART AND NATURE MERGE
Before cameras were in wide use, artists would capture natural landscapes by hand with paint, charcoal and graphite on paper and canvas, and those images then inspired others to visit what would one day become national parks in America. This tradition of capturing the natural world through art has never ceased, and today, parks across the country host artists in residence, continuing the tradition in a more official fashion. Catoctin Forest Alliance manages our local artist-in-residence program jointly with Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park. This year’s artist is quilter Susan Lenz, who will be in residence during September. Catch one of her free workshops on Sept. 9 and 17.
WEINBERG ANNOUNCES 22-23 SEASON
The Weinberg Center for the Arts announced its season lineup — live music, comedy, dance, film, theater and more. New this season is the Wonder Book Classic Film Series, hosted by the beloved Wonder Book & Video, which kicks off Oct. 13 with a screening of the 1931 film “Frankenstein.” Check out the full season lineup, and get ready to grab tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Carroll Arts Center in Westminster just announced their season, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.