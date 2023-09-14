THE GREAT FREDERICK FAIR OPENS THIS WEEK

You’ve likely heard this from someone already, but ICYMI, the Great Frederick Fair starts this week. It will be open every day at the Frederick Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 15 through Sept. 23 — that’s a full week and two weekends of all the amusement park rides, all the fair food you could ever crave, a new lineup of artists taking the grandstand stage, motorsports, farm animals, rows and rows of agriculture displays, contests and fair vibes all around. Should you need even more fair vibes in your life, the Bluemont Fair in Loudoun County is this weekend for one weekend only, less than an hour drive from Frederick.

