THE GREAT FREDERICK FAIR OPENS THIS WEEK
You’ve likely heard this from someone already, but ICYMI, the Great Frederick Fair starts this week. It will be open every day at the Frederick Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 15 through Sept. 23 — that’s a full week and two weekends of all the amusement park rides, all the fair food you could ever crave, a new lineup of artists taking the grandstand stage, motorsports, farm animals, rows and rows of agriculture displays, contests and fair vibes all around. Should you need even more fair vibes in your life, the Bluemont Fair in Loudoun County is this weekend for one weekend only, less than an hour drive from Frederick.
WATCH THE STORY OF HFS IN THIS NEW DOCUMENTARY
For all those who loved HFS, we’ve got a film for you. Learn the origins of the innovative radio station in the documentary “Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM,” which you can see on the big screen at the Weinberg Center on Sept. 16. The film details the early years of the D.C. station, with interviews from DJs, as well as musicians who credit HFS for helping them get their start.
If you keep a garden, you know it — ’tis the season for all kinds of vegetable bounty in this area … which means our local farmers markets are bursting at the seams. More markets have cropped up in recent years, and nowadays you can visit one on any day of the week and all throughout the county. Check our Farmers Market Directory for current listings, and stop by soon, as several will remain open for only a few more weeks before autumn creeps in.
MEET THE CURRENT ARTIST IN RESIDENCE AT CUNNINGHAM FALLS
Cindy Stockton Moore is the new Catoctin Forest Alliance artist in residence and will be busy sketching and painting her way through the next several days at Cunningham Falls State Park. Catch her when she presents her Drawing with Nature workshop at Thurmont Regional Library on Sept 16 and her Invasive Ink program on Sept. 23 at the state park.
GET WILD AT J BAR W RANCH
J Bar W Ranch will host its biggest event of the year this weekend, the final Battle of the Beast of the season. This two-hour, high-energy event for all ages features professional bull riding on Sept. 16, rain or shine, and kids can catch the Little Wranglers Rodeo held before the show.
PICK YOUR POISON AT FREDERICK SOCIAL
Lisa Perrin, an award-winning illustrator and a full-time professor at MICA in Baltimore, will celebrate the launch of her first book, “The League of Lady Poisoners: Illustrated True Stories of Dangerous Women,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Frederick Social. The book weaves together the stories of more than 25 accused women poisoners, exploring the circumstances and skill sets that led them to lives of crime. Come out, “pick your poison” from the eatery’s drink menu, and listen to Perrin discuss her work.
Living Through Loss brings together parents who have lost children to overdoses and substance disorders, and the nonprofit will host its first art exhibition, “Abiding Love,” this weekend. The show features photographs by Fran Byrne that show parents holding photos of their children.
Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.