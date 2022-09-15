IT’S GREAT! IT’S THE FAIR!
It’s Fair week! The annual Frederick tradition brings its rides, games, live music, horse racing, fair food and tons of exhibits to town each September in an explosion of sights, sounds and scents not to be missed. The fair kicks off on Friday and runs through Sept. 24 at — where else? — the Frederick Fairgrounds. Find details inside this issue, along with our cover story on a new fair offering, the Fleece Division, where you can watch demonstrations and buy fleece from local shepherds.
NEXT WAVE OF NEW SPIRE SHOWS
The Weinberg Center recently announced its first shows at New Spire Stages after taking over the venue. This fall, get a mix of Americana, folk and symphonic music at the venue in downtown Frederick at 15 W. Patrick St. First up is Americana duo Chatham Rabbits on Oct. 15 featuring the married duo Sarah and Austin McCombie bringing a traditional folk sound. Then, the Tivoli Discovery Series for emerging artists will move from its home at the Weinberg to the more intimate New Spire Stages for pay-what-you-can concerts. The first band on the bill is Americana act Bill and the Belles, with a show on Nov. 3. Next is the The Harry Chapin Band on Nov. 4, followed by The National String Symphonia on Nov. 5. More shows will be added to both theater schedules in the coming months.
SUPPORT A FILM-IN-PROGRESS
A documentary film is in the works featuring the late John Godinet, as ultra-runner from Myersville who died of ALS in 2021. Those involved in the making of the film, “Tail Twister,” have created a campaign to help make it a reality, with the goal of raising $500,000. As part of their fundraising efforts, they’ll host an event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Myersville Banquet Center, 301 Main St., Myersville. Come on out for the free event and help support local art and community.
A SHOW NOT TO BE MISSED
Hear some of Frederick’s legendary local acts at Sky Stage this weekend when Lorenzo Nichols, aka Stitch Early, performs on a bill with keyboard whiz and vocalist Natalie Brooke and psychedelic rockers Kitewave. See some of the best of our local music scene at this all-ages show. The open-air venue in downtown Frederick is a favorite space among performers and audiences alike. Before heading out, check out our conversation with Stitch Early in this week’s issue.
ART AND ANTIETAM
Catch renowned local sculptor Toby Mendez when he presents a talk at Antietam National Battlefield on Sunday as part of the 160th anniversary of the battle and several events planned over two weekends. The commemoration will also bring battlefield hikes, a car caravan tour and several lectures about the Civil War and the site’s fascinating history. Mendez will talk about his current work creating a Clara Barton Memorial sculpture depicting the historical figure giving aid to a wounded soldier following the battle.
BEYOND FREDERICK
So much is happening this week, we simply could not fit it all in this issue! We want to take this moment to take note of some cool events happening outside of Frederick County. We’re excited about the Appalachian Festival, presented by Frostburg State University with activities happening throughout the mountain town — live music, film, storytelling, workshops, folk arts — Thursday through Saturday. Up in Westminster, the Film Lovers in Carroll County area honoring veterans with a film screening of the 1946 World War II drama “The Best Years of Our Lives” on Friday, followed by a panel discussion with local veterans and the Veterans Independence Project, who will talk about the obstacles vets face when they return home and ways in which people can support vets in their communities. Lastly, about 45 minutes south of Frederick in Sterling, Virginia, the Powerful7 Fashion Show will be held to support The Silence No More and Women Giving Back, organizations helping those affected by domestic violence.
