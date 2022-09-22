A NEW PUMPKIN PATCH IN TOWN
Among all the favorite farms to hit for their fall festivals, you can add a new one to your list this year. Farmer ChuckBone’s Pumpkin Patch opened for the season on Sept. 17 at 6269 Ed Crone Lane in Frederick, bringing the long-vacant Crone farm back to life. Expect the usual seasonal favorites — hayrides, a petting zoo, obviously a pumpkin patch — plus a nature trail, a scavenger hunt and … a hay pyramid. Check it out, and find a list of farm festivals around the area in this week’s issue.
FREDERICK HIP-HOP LIVE AND UNCUT
Out40 will host a long lineup of local hip-hop and R&B artists this weekend at the inaugural 40Fest along the Golden Mile. Out40 founder Kiki Wilson created the business and blog to spread awareness about the positive things happening on the west side of Frederick along U.S. 40. Come out and support local artists and this community. Catch DJ Marcus El, DaJohn, Retro/Ricole, Jase Kevion, Asa Weeks, Eddy Michaels, Stitch Early, Kijaay, Juicee Vontee, Demetrius, Leo Fibino, J Fuze, Sturge, Cortex Leo and many more live and onstage from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Frederick Towne Mall.
In its 17th year, the 72 Film Fest will once again inspire dozens of creators to make a short film in under 72 hours this week. The festival begins Thursday with a Launch Party at Spinners Pinball Arcade, where this year’s theme and specific criteria for each filmmaking team will be revealed. The party will also welcome new host Aura Manjarrez, along with veteran host Mikael Johnson. Come on out, and you might even be inspired to join a team and lose yourself in an adrenaline rush of creativity over the next three days (it’s been known to happen). And/or, catch the final film submissions on the big screen Oct. 7 and 8, and see which films win awards at the final event at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
If you’ve lived in the area for any amount of time, certainly you’ve heard of Uncle Ralph’s Not Yet Famous Cookies, but do you know the story behind the cookie business? Ever wondered who Uncle Ralph is? This week, writer Andy Stout sleuths it out on the streets of downtown Frederick and brings us some exciting news: After closing its storefront throughout most of the pandemic, the bakery has reopened to the public in recent weeks under new ownership. Read all about it in this week’s cover story (which is chocolate full of cookie puns).
This week will see the re-release of the 2009 film “Avatar” from James Cameron on the big screen — and in 3D with IMAX options at Westview Cinemas. Here’s your chance to watch the classic at the movies (or watch it again) before its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” comes to theaters this holiday season. The original opens Friday at Regal Westview Cinemas in Frederick.
Three more days of fair week
Cotton candy, diesel, manure … oh, the scents of the Great Frederick Fair! Fair week continues Thursday with “I Love the 90’s” night (featuring none other than Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Montell Jordan and Young MC), Brent Cobb takes the grandstand stage Friday, and the fair wraps up Saturday night with comedian Ron White. Get down to the fair before it packs up for another year!
