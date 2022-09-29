Elizabeth Holtry

Work by Elizabeth Holtry, on view at Mount St. Mary’s University through Oct. 6.

 Courtesy photo

REMEMBER BROOD X?

Elizabeth Holtry’s solo exhibit “Savage Beauty” at Mount St. Mary’s University might give you a whole new perspective of the insect that took the Mid-Atlantic region by storm last year. She typically works in paint, but when the cicadas came through, she collected hundreds of their wings and later pieced them together to form intricate, shimmering collages in organic and geometric patterns. Each one exudes a natural elegance and grace … and calm, giving us a new experience of the insects. The work is displayed at the Williams Gallery, on the second floor of the Delaplaine Fine Arts Center at MSM, through Oct. 6.

