SO LONG, JOHN, AND THANK YOU!
Perhaps the biggest news of the year in our local arts community is the retirement of John Healey, leaving his post as executive theater manager of the Weinberg Center after 17 years at the helm. His last day is Sept. 7, and we wish him well as he moves into retirement and spends more time traveling and with family in the years to come. He has certainly left a legacy here in Frederick, bringing the historic theater into modern day (and out of the red and into the black), spearheading major renovations to the historic theater, introducing the pay-what-you-want Tivoli Discovery Series that brings emerging artists to the stage, and most recently, taking over booking New Spire Arts under the City of Frederick. He leaves behind big shoes to fill — and a great 2023-24 season lineup for all of us to enjoy. We hope to still see him around town or at some of the shows.
AND THE STREETS … GO … WILD …
If you were thinking of hitting downtown Frederick on Saturday for anything other than In the Streets, you’ll be in for a surprise when you arrive. The annual festival draws upwards of 75,000 people to town for live music, amazing food cooked onsite and activities and festivities for all ages. Check the full schedule for this multi-stage event, or wander through and find what calls you; either way, In the Streets is always a great day to celebrate Frederick.
SEPTEMBER IS ALL ABOUT GYROS
If you know, you know. Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Frederick has hosted its Greek Festival and Gyro Days for many years, drawing crowds of fans who follow the scent of authentic Greek cuisine wafting along West Seventh Street this time of year. Come for the gyros, stay for the community, culture and camaraderie.
SHOW YOUR PAGAN PRIDE
People of all ages and spiritual backgrounds are welcome to the annual Pagan Pride Day on Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. Food vendors will be onsite throughout the day, or pack a lunch and stay to participate in group talks, rituals, workshops, a drum circle and other activities. As festival organizer Irene Glasse put it, you’re bound to know someone who is pagan — or you will soon — and this event can provide an education and understanding to a belief system that has been growing in popularity in recent decades, or perhaps it will encourage the faith to grow in you.
LEARN THE HISTORY OF THE FIRST EXPLORER OF FREDERICK COUNTY
Adamstown’s Peter Michael uncovered a fascinating history about his family lineage recently that led to him writing and publishing the book “First Explorer.” The biography tells the story of the Swiss humanitarian Frantz Michel, who was the first to explore Western Maryland, including the area that became Frederick County. Michel is a distant relative of Michael, and in fact, the family farm where Michael now lives has a long and storied history, too. The book is available online on Amazon.
AN ART EXHIBITION TO CHECK OUT
Perhaps the next best thing to marveling at the paintings of masters at national museums and galleries is to see the work of the Master Art Copyists, or MAC. Thirteen MAC artists, including Frederick County artists, will present “The Master Art Copyists, Studying the Masters” at Frederick Community College from Sept. 9 through Oct. 6, with an opening reception this weekend. See how they have learned from the masters to create their own renditions on canvas in this captivating show.
