SO LONG, JOHN, AND THANK YOU!

Perhaps the biggest news of the year in our local arts community is the retirement of John Healey, leaving his post as executive theater manager of the Weinberg Center after 17 years at the helm. His last day is Sept. 7, and we wish him well as he moves into retirement and spends more time traveling and with family in the years to come. He has certainly left a legacy here in Frederick, bringing the historic theater into modern day (and out of the red and into the black), spearheading major renovations to the historic theater, introducing the pay-what-you-want Tivoli Discovery Series that brings emerging artists to the stage, and most recently, taking over booking New Spire Arts under the City of Frederick. He leaves behind big shoes to fill — and a great 2023-24 season lineup for all of us to enjoy. We hope to still see him around town or at some of the shows.

