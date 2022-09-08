NEW OLD VENUE OPENS IN BRUNSWICK
Smoketown Brewing will officially open its upstairs space, Cannon’s Events, with a daylong concert on Saturday. Housed in the 1940s firehall, the space hosted the likes of Patsy Cline, Jimmy Dean and Duke Ellington in its heyday but has sat vacant for about a decade. Thanks to Smoketown owner David Blackmon and a passionate staff, including his son, Jake Blackmon, the space will be open once again — and hopefully for years to come — to host live music and other community events. Also of note in Brunswick: Beans in the Belfry has resumed live music after putting it on hold during the pandemic. The Martin Family Band will perform there on Friday night, with many more shows to come.
RECORD EXCHANGE FINDS A NEW HOME
After the tragedy of the fire — and residual water damage — at The Record Exchange building, owner Sam Lock thought his days in the record business had come to a close. But after seeing tremendous support from the community — monetarily and otherwise — he told The News-Post he will stay in the game and plans to reopen the store at a new location, 410 N. Market St., Frederick. The new space is slightly smaller at 1,400 square feet, so Lock plans to discontinue selling DVDs while adding a small stage for concerts. To say the least, we are psyched to see the store will live on — and to see live music in its next iteration.
TIME TO GET IN THE STREETS
It’s a Frederick tradition. Come out and celebrate that time in 1983 when people gathered together on Market Street after it had been closed for months for renovations. During the In the Streets festival, stages will be erected along the street, each block has a theme, there’s more amazing food than you could ever dream of eating in one day, and activities abound for all ages, from a mile-long run to a beer garden and everything in between. The fest is likely the biggest of the year, drawing some 75,000 people to downtown Frederick — which, for the record, is roughly the population of the City of Frederick itself.
BACK IN TIME TO THE DARK(ROOM) AGES
“Unshuttered” exhibit curators Dee Dolan, Nancy Luse and Leslie Ruby hunted down photos shot by Frederick News-Post photographers during the 1970s to ’90s to put on display the scenes of Frederick County (and beyond) captured before the digital era. Check out the work at the opening reception on Saturday at Gaslight Gallery in downtown Frederick, and maybe you’ll hear a story or two from some of the old-time journalists who brought us the news in a totally different time.
