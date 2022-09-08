NEW OLD VENUE OPENS IN BRUNSWICK

Smoketown Brewing will officially open its upstairs space, Cannon’s Events, with a daylong concert on Saturday. Housed in the 1940s firehall, the space hosted the likes of Patsy Cline, Jimmy Dean and Duke Ellington in its heyday but has sat vacant for about a decade. Thanks to Smoketown owner David Blackmon and a passionate staff, including his son, Jake Blackmon, the space will be open once again — and hopefully for years to come — to host live music and other community events. Also of note in Brunswick: Beans in the Belfry has resumed live music after putting it on hold during the pandemic. The Martin Family Band will perform there on Friday night, with many more shows to come.

