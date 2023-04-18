square social.png
Courtesy photo

Relive the powerhouse music that shaped a generation with “Neil Berg’s The 60’s: Peace, Love & Rock N’ Roll,” which will roll into Frederick’s Weinberg Center at 8 p.m. April 21.

Composer, producer, arranger and musician Neil Berg returns to Frederick with this new production, which takes the audience on a musical trip to the stormy, counterculture ’60s. Berg and his talented troupe of musicians last wowed Frederick audiences in October 2021 with his show “50 Years of Rock N’ Roll.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription