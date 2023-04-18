Relive the powerhouse music that shaped a generation with “Neil Berg’s The 60’s: Peace, Love & Rock N’ Roll,” which will roll into Frederick’s Weinberg Center at 8 p.m. April 21.
Composer, producer, arranger and musician Neil Berg returns to Frederick with this new production, which takes the audience on a musical trip to the stormy, counterculture ’60s. Berg and his talented troupe of musicians last wowed Frederick audiences in October 2021 with his show “50 Years of Rock N’ Roll.”
In this new production, Berg recounts the ‘60s through music and stories, culminating with a celebration of the Woodstock concert in 1969.
If you didn’t make it to Woodstock like me (I was only 12) but remember all the wonderful music wafting down the hall from your big sister’s jukebox, you’ll not want to miss this evening.
Berg is privy to many behind-the-scenes stories from Woodstock due to his personal friendship with Michael Lang, the organizer and producer of the iconic event.
“Michael brought me into his New York City office about 15 years ago to discuss the possibility of writing a Broadway musical about Woodstock — stories about unknown artists like Bert Sommer, who was in the Broadway musical ‘Hair’ and who was a solo artist at Woodstock and got the first standing ovation,” Berg said.
That idea morphed into “The 60’s: Peace, Love & Rock N’ Roll,” when Berg realized there are many more stories to tell and music to play that had nothing to do with Woodstock.
And Berg is not shy about sharing these tales.
He promises we’ll hear the story of Joni Mitchell’s song “Woodstock” and her relationship to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, who were famously playing only their second concert ever in public.
We’ll learn about the famous bands that were invited to play but didn’t.
We’ll hear about Carlos Santana playing his entire Woodstock set tripping on LSD, given to him by Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead.
And don’t forget the music! Berg and his merry band of Broadway performers will cover the music of Woodstock acts Richie Havens, Country Joe McDonald, The Band, Canned Heat, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane and Joe Cocker.
A who’s who of ‘60s rockers who did not perform at Woodstock will be covered, too: Bob Dylan, Four Seasons, Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, James Brown, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin, Monkees, Neil Diamond, Cream, The Mamas & the Papas, Otis Redding, The Doors, The Shirelles, Tina Turner, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin and others.
For everyone who wanted to be at Woodstock but wasn’t, this show might just make you feel like you were there.
Gary Bennett is a longtime Frederick resident who spends his time hiking, biking, volunteering and providing childcare for grandchildren. He is married and retired from his career as a nonprofit marketing executive.
