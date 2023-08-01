Wham copy.jpg

They burst into the American music scene in the summer of 1984 with their catchy pop song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” And before I ever saw the faces of Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, aka George Michael, and his best friend Andrew Ridgeley, I was already smitten.

The vocal range of Michael’s singing lead and Ridgeley harmonizing cut through the radio waves of that year. Wham had an energy that was different from the spunky Cyndi Lauper and was far removed from the brooding of Prince or Duran Duran. These young men, dressed in Fila sports casual wear, were a little more boy-next-door compared to the Culture Club, their flamboyant fellow Brits.

 

abowers1

Thank you for writing this, Crystal. Reading it was as enjoyable as watching the documentary.

MrSniper
MrSniper

That Faith album…I not only wanted to listen to George Michael, 10 year old me wanted to be him.

TrekMan

No, you didn't, since it didn't work out too good for George - unfortunately!

