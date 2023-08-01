They burst into the American music scene in the summer of 1984 with their catchy pop song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” And before I ever saw the faces of Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, aka George Michael, and his best friend Andrew Ridgeley, I was already smitten.
The vocal range of Michael’s singing lead and Ridgeley harmonizing cut through the radio waves of that year. Wham had an energy that was different from the spunky Cyndi Lauper and was far removed from the brooding of Prince or Duran Duran. These young men, dressed in Fila sports casual wear, were a little more boy-next-door compared to the Culture Club, their flamboyant fellow Brits.
We only had Wham for three albums and four years, but they created some of the most catchy pop songs of the ‘80s and catapulted Michael into a musical icon. Netflix’s new documentary, “Wham!,” recounts the rise of the boys from Bushey, England, to stardom, or as I like to refer to it, “My Favorite Middle School Musical Memories.”
In the documentary, we hear Michael and Ridgeley tell their story off-camera. The voiceover work was mostly cut from interviews over the years. Michael died Dec. 25, 2016, so I applaud this choice because it made it seem like he was still here.
I was entering middle school when their second album, “Make It Big,” hit U.S. stores. Things didn’t seem to go my way that year. I lost my single bedroom when I became a big sister for the third time. Puberty was not kind to me. And this shy, chunky kid was getting ready to go into the largest middle school in my county. I was petrified that I would get lost or, worse, bullied.
But then I heard, “You put the boom-boom into my heart/ You send my soul sky-high/ When your lovin’ starts.” When I finally got to see the video, the entire group of Wham! (also made up of backup singers Shirlie Holliman and Helen “Pepsi” DeMacque) were wearing white that turned neon in the dark.
But what I loved the most? They were having the time of their lives, and it showed. At one point in the video, Michael and Ridgeley wore white T-shirts with Choose Life in black letters. The meaning wasn’t backing pro-lifers but about embracing life. And I desperately wanted some of that goofy happiness in my own life.
Wham’s three studio albums all contained catchy singles — 1983’s “Fantastic,” with hits such as “Young Guns (Go for It),” “Wham Rap” and “Club Tropicana”; 1984’s “Make It Big,” with “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Credit Card Baby” and “Careless Whisper”; and 1996’s “The Edge of Heaven,” with “Last Christmas” and “I’m Your Man.”
It would be a while before I could buy “Make it Big.” But my sisters and I made up for lost time by playing and replaying the cassette tape so much that I was afraid it was going to break. And before the internet was around to help us decipher the words, we would get out our lyrics notebook, obsessively listen to the record, and write down all the lines of the songs just to memorize them.
I was put to the test while watching the documentary. Even after all these years, I still know all the lyrics to “Wham Rap,” “Freedom,” “Club Tropicana,” “Everything She Wants” and other songs, which surprised me because I couldn’t even tell you what I did last week.
One thing the “Wham!” doc revealed was how controlling Michael was of the music. It was easy to see the correlation between his closeted sexuality and his need to control everything, from the music to lyrics to production.
Michael only told his oldest friends, Ridgeley and Holliman, that he was gay. But they encouraged him not to tell his Greek-Cypriot father. They were still teenagers and more afraid of what his dad might do than about what the fans’ reactions might be. Michael was torn between telling the truth and the chance he would lose fans, friends and family.
Sure, Boy George thanked the 1984 Grammy Award audience for knowing “a good drag queen when you see one.” But Michael didn’t really have any great LGBTQ role models to turn to at the time. And this was the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. President Ronald Reagan didn’t even mention AIDS publicly until 1985.
Musicians who we know were gay managed to keep their private life private. Little Richard was raised Christian and struggled with admitting his own sexuality until he told David Letterman in 1982 he had been gay all his life. Elton John told Rolling Stone magazine in 1976 that he was bisexual, but he didn’t publicly tell Rolling Stone that he was gay until 1992. Movie star Rock Hudson publicly said he was gay in July 1985; a month later, he died of AIDS complications. Liberace never admitted he was gay, even before he died of AIDS complications in 1987.
At the heart of Wham was Michael and Ridgeley’s friendship that started when they were around 10 and 11. In the early days, they wrote many of the songs together, including one of my all-time favorites, “Careless Whisper,” from the ‘84 album “Wake It Big.” When it was released, the song stayed at No. 1 for three weeks in ‘84 and ‘85. Ironically, it would be Michael’s own solo hit, “Faith,” that would spend four weeks at No. 1 in 1987.
Michael admits that he only saw his worth in the music. He wanted to reach past being a pop artist and desperately wanted to be a respected singer-songwriter. His desperation reminded me of people on social media who desperately want likes to fulfill their lives. Michael needed hits in the same way.
Even though Ridgeley allowed Michael to take control, it had to have hurt. After all, this was their childhood dream. But Ridgeley never really showed it. In current online interviews with a much older, silver-haired Ridgeley, it’s clear that he loved his friend he called “Yog,” enough to step back and let Michael have his dreams officially come true.
Wham didn’t have an official breakup. Instead “Careless Whisper” did exactly what it was supposed to do: launch Michael’s solo career. And like many Wham fans, I followed that solo career. He gave us the up-tempo “Faith,” which some critics called the best rock song ever written, the haunting cries of 1996’s “Jesus for a Child,” 1997’s duet with the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” songs about an unbalanced relationship like 1997’s “Father Figure” and so many more.
Although Michael had an amazing voice and was an incredible songwriter, his later work was tinged with sadness that even earlier works, like “Last Christmas” and “Careless Whisper,” didn’t have. And regrettably, we lost him way too soon.
Still, these nearly 40 years later, when I hear any Wham song, it just makes me happy. Like down to your toes, tingle to your fingernails, smile from ear-to-ear happy. We needed that carefree poppy music in ‘84, in ways we couldn’t have even understood then. And as the world turns a little angrier, I realize that I need more Wham in my life than I could have ever realized. Because for me, Wham will always be the band that put the “boom-boom into my heart.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(3) comments
Thank you for writing this, Crystal. Reading it was as enjoyable as watching the documentary.
That Faith album…I not only wanted to listen to George Michael, 10 year old me wanted to be him.
No, you didn't, since it didn't work out too good for George - unfortunately!
