Two new gallery exhibits come to the Carroll Arts Center this summer. The first, “Phantasmagoria,” celebrates the surreal, and the second, “Agricolor,” highlights Carroll County’s farming community. Both shows run concurrently from July 18 through Aug. 27, with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 21.
Featuring the work of five local artists, “Phantasmagoria” expresses the bizarre and fantastic through abstraction, surrealism and the effects of time. These unique pieces push the boundaries of conventional art and ask viewers to apply their own meaning to their strangeness. From sculptural work that embraces a variety of cultural expressions to vibrant paintings that delight the eye and beguile the mind, these pieces utilize a variety of mediums that will fascinate. The exhibit’s featured artists are Vicki Clarkson, Kevin Hluch, Jim Klumpner, Lusmerlin Lantigua and Kristin Zeminski. The exhibit will be on view in the Tevis Gallery.
Running concurrently with “Phantasmagoria” is “Agricolor,” a new show that pays homage to the agricultural history of Carroll County. Their colorful paintings and soft sculptures highlight the different aspects of cultivating land, from growing crops, to butchery, to the gorgeous farmland landscapes. Each piece celebrates farming as a necessity to support a thriving community of individuals. The exhibit’s featured artists are Margaret Huddy, a plein-air artist for over 60 years, and father-daughter duo George Maurer and Amber Harte Maurer Farran. The exhibit will be housed in the Arts Council’s Community Gallery, a space reserved to showcase local talent and heritage.
“Phantasmagoria” and “Agricolor” are free and open to the public during the Arts Center’s business hours. Get more information at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.