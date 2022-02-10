Shoes cast in concrete, a three-dimensional painting, a functional coffee table made from upcycled scrap metal.
Artwork crossing styles and mediums as diverse as its creators — from digital art to portraiture to photography — will be exhibited at Shungu gallery in the show “Before Black Had a Name,” opening this weekend.
All the artists exhibiting work identify as Black, and the show serves as an intentional means to display their range in order to help to deconstruct the idea of a Black monolith or “Black art.”
“A lot of times, these artists’ work gets labeled as ‘Black art.’ We have all these different mediums and expressions and practices all being labeled as one thing because of the color of their skin,” said exhibit curator Mahammad Mangum, who is based in Washington, D.C., and is the owner of The Village DC, a cafe and communal space. “We wanted to show work from artists who have never shown work to artists who have shown in multiple shows. The goal is to create an atmosphere for people to observe the works from this spectrum of artists and expressions and to not label or categorize all their work into one certain group. The goal is for people to see the art for what it is.”
From first-time exhibitors to artists who have shown their work widely, artists included in the show are Tabi Bonney, Adewale Alli, Dara Michelle, Tyrous Morris (Care.of), Jonathan Edwards (Synchro©) and Allen Golder. They’re based in Baltimore, Northern Virginia, D.C. and L.A.
Primarily a clothing designer, Allen Golder explores the idea of fast fashion through his artwork — and pushes against it by creating sculptures with durable, long-lasting materials, such as shoes cast in concrete.
In one of his sculptures in the show, a wire is poking through a concrete shoe, allowing the viewer to get a sense of how the piece was created. The slight imperfections in his work, such as that one, give his pieces a rawness and a human element and stand in direct opposition to the machine-like qualities of the fast-fashion industry.
Jonathan Edwards, who goes by Synchro©, considers himself an engineer more than an artist. He researches materials best suited to create functional art pieces and often uses salvaged metal, one of the most sustainable materials on Earth. While his pieces — such as a scrap metal coffee table that can be seen in the exhibit — are fully functional, he’s also comfortable with them being seen as sculptures.
Adewale Alli, a self-taught Nigerian artist based in Baltimore, developed a process for creating textured, three-dimensional paintings while experimenting with materials used while working construction jobs. He uses acrylic, polyurethane and isocyanate on canvas, as well as expanding foam, and his use of rich colors give his pieces a vibrating quality of movement.
“There’s utility in unity, there’s utility in solidarity, but at the same time, there’s a bunch of diversity in expression and thought and perspective, and it’s all unique. In fact, people can have completely opposite thoughts and it’s OK,” said Freddy Katana, founder of Shungu. “It’s like there’s an expectation for Black culture to think a certain way or to champion a certain person or party, but that’s not the case. There’s a diversity of thought, as there is in any other culture or ethnicity.”
“Before Black Had a Name” runs Feb. 12 to March 12, with at opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Shungu, 125 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Email info@shungugallery.com for details.
