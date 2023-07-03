The upcoming summer exhibits at the Carroll Arts Center feature impressive local artistic talent. The first, “Meticulous,” showcases hyper-realistic two-dimensional art and the second, “Senior Inspiration,” displays art created by members of the Carroll County Senior Inclusion Program.
Both shows run concurrently from July 10 through Aug. 26, with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13.
Located in the Tevis Gallery, “Meticulous” is all about the details that take a piece of art to the next level. Going beyond realism, these talented artists produce stunning, realistic artwork using graphite, colored pencil, oil pastel and more. These pieces represent a real dedication to craft with beautiful results. The exhibit’s featured artists are Michael A. Bignell, Richard Chandler Hoff, Stacy Lund Levy, and JC Mayer.
Running concurrently is “Senior Inspiration,” a showcase for works from artists with the Carroll County Senior Inclusion Program, a service offered through the Carroll County Department of Aging. For over 30 years, the program has provided retirement services to older adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. They are committed to the provision of person-centered services and opportunities for community connections that promote dignity, independence and an enhanced quality of life. Their members have created a variety of art influenced by their unique perspective.
“Meticulous” and “Senior Inspiration” are free and open to the public during the Arts Center’s normal business hours. Get more information at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
