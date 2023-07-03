Eddie.jpg

“Eddie,” by Michael A. Bignell, from the show "Meticulous."

 Courtesy photo

The upcoming summer exhibits at the Carroll Arts Center feature impressive local artistic talent. The first, “Meticulous,” showcases hyper-realistic two-dimensional art and the second, “Senior Inspiration,” displays art created by members of the Carroll County Senior Inclusion Program.

Both shows run concurrently from July 10 through Aug. 26, with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 13.

