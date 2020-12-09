On East Second Street, inside a large red brick building, parishioners of Covenant Family Chapel used to meet regularly in a celebration of Christianity.
Now, the congregation has moved to Woodsboro, and the Frederick Arts Council and other community partners have taken over the space.
A projector and stage, along with space for artists, is on the first floor. Photographer Wing Young Huie’s large-scale photo exhibit, Golden Mile—In Focus, inspired area residents to bring their family items, including an old chair, clothes and other random objects.
On the third floor, furniture for an artists’ lounge sits on the one end of a balcony — along with more space on either end for artists to operate, overlooking the second floor where exhibits and performances will be staged after the coronavirus pandemic.
For Louise Kennelly, the executive director of the arts council, the space is the culmination of a need for the Frederick community.
“It was a project whose time had come, and in turn magically came together,” Kennelly said. “The community needed an arts space ... we’re an arts-centered community, so it was overdue.”
Members of the arts council approved $38,000 from the organization’s budget to renovate the space, and a soft opening was held in June despite the pandemic, she said. Many community partners and donations also helped cover more than $100,000 in costs — along with man hours and physical labor.
Exhibits are free, and performances on the second floor will cost, at most, $10. Kennelly said it’s important to keep the building accessible.
Charlotte Marra, the manager of public art for the council, is tasked with running the day-to-day of the facility, along with scheduling exhibits and performances. Young Huie’s exhibit — which started earlier this year at several locations along the Golden Mile — was a good starting point, highlighting the old architecture of the East Street building.
“It was very important for the first exhibit for us to be around the community ... and to have a show that was pretty minimal, and brought out the community,” Marra said.
Community buy-in
Earlier this year, Sean Nicholson — a well-known figure in the local drug addiction recovery community — was busy working with colleagues, painting the inside of the arts center and completing patchwork.
Nicholson said he’s worked with the arts council for years, including projects at Sky Stage and at their offices on West Patrick Street. Some of the work was paid for, but he estimated roughly $15,000 to 20,000 worth of work was done free-of-charge.
It was a simple decision to help, he said. The arts council has been good to him, and it’s his way of giving back to the community.
“I’m obviously a huge fan and supporter of nonprofits ... They’ve kept me pretty busy and that relationship has been pretty good to me,” Nicholson said of the arts council. “Louise is a pretty passionate person, and she was able to convince me to help.”
Kennelly thanked Nicholson and several other community partners for their work. One of them was Bruce Zavos, an affordable housing developer and the vice president of the board of directors for the arts council.
Zavos said his firm, Zavos Architecture+Design, did existing condition drawings for the space, along with building code research, and advised Kennelly and Gabriella Smith, the director of operations for the arts council, about the space, all free-of-charge.
“Since we’re a local firm, in my mind, I feel like we have an obligation to give back to the community that gives back so much to us,” Zavos said.
The local arts community is vital, he added.
“The arts are an economic generator for our community, and the arts council has a prominent role in that ... it draws people in, visitors come to see our arts scene from all over,” Zavos said.
Naturally, Kennelly also believes this. It’s why she and arts council members are on the lookout for other small spaces to expand into. And it’s possible, she said. There are many generous funders of the arts in Frederick, despite its small size compared to larger metropolitan areas like Baltimore and Washington D.C.
“You get a pretty good bang for the buck with the arts ... [and] it creates a pretty good buzz around your community,” Kennelly said.
