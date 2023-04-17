A new, large-scale mural on the side of the McCutcheon’s Apple Products building on South Wisner Street in downtown Frederick has just been completed by artist Michael Rosato.
The mural, visible from East Street, celebrates the legacy of the McCutcheon’s Apple Products company, currently in its fourth generation of family ownership, as well as the importance of manufacturing to East Frederick.
It was completed as part of the Frederick Arts Council’s Public Art Master Plan for Frederick County, which generates a work plan each year to place engaging public art in the community. The McCutcheon’s mural highlights Frederick’s sense of place by telling the story of a business and products that delight Frederick residents and visitors. The mural represents the people who have contributed to McCutcheon’s success, from its founders to those who work on the manufacturing floor.
“We are delighted to bring another amazing visual narrative of innovation in Frederick to life,” said Louise Kennelly, executive director of the Frederick Arts Council. “McCutcheon’s products are beloved in the region, and their family business is an excellent example of the deeply rooted sense of community that exists here.”
Rosato specializes in designing and painting large-scale murals for public and private spaces. Rosato is best-known for his mural of Harriet Tubman at the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center in Cambridge. Rosato’s paintings can be seen in venues across the country, including the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City, the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum, in Sterling, Virginia, the Headquarters of Bacardi in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Texas Ranger’s Ballpark in Arlington, Texas, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Museum in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Partial funding for the mural was provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.