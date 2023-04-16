The Trio of Ivo Perelman, Matthew Shipp and Jeff Cosgrove released the album “Live In Carrboro” recently, a followup to the trio’s 2017 recording, “Live In Baltimore.”
Ivo Perelman’s free jazz explorations on the tenor sax have been gathering critical superlatives since the early ’90s. The Wire hailed him as a “leather-lunged monster with an expressive rasp, who can rage and spit in violence, yet still leave you feeling heartbroken.”
On many of his finest recordings, he’s been joined by pianist Matthew Shipp, another improvisational virtuoso. Shipp’s approach also ranges through free jazz and abstract post-bop, seasoned by hints of classical music, both contemporary and traditional. NPR’s Nate Chinen said “Fruition,” one of the albums the duo recorded, was a celebration of the “freeform alchemy between Perelman and Shipp. Rarely do two musicians achieve a higher flow state in real time.”
A few years back, Perelman and Shipp approached drummer Jeff Cosgrove, based in Frederick, about forming a trio. Cosgrove is another maverick, intent on following his own limitless path. Although he’s played in rock, blues and jazz groups, he’s drawn toward the abstract, allowing his rhythms to flow and evolve in the moment. Joining Perelman and Shipp for their Live in Baltimore session seemed like a natural next step on his musical journey. Cosgrove said the Baltimore recording, and the trio’s new effort Live In Carrboro, affords them all the opportunity to stay in the moment, and in the music, in a profound way.
“That’s what’s so great about what we do,” Cosgrove said. “We don’t talk about the music when we’re backstage. When we start to play, the energy is passing through us, and nobody is caught up in their own routine. It’s a new space in every moment. We can groove together, if that feels right, and we can drift far apart, if that’s what the music needs. How quickly it can change and move is one of the things I find so fascinating about this collaboration. It feels like a conversation.”
Perelman said the trio’s decision to leave the music on Live In Carrboro untitled comes from their commitment to their art. “The game of naming songs is pointless. Why name something that’s abstract? For us, music is an inner process, we hear it all internally — the harmonics, the movement, the rhythm and dynamics — the personal experience is what matters. If we hear structure in the music, we just follow where it takes us. Your journey listening to this music will be yours. Everybody benefits from their own perspective, so take the plunge. You’ll hear your own structure.”
Shipp agrees with Perelman’s take: “I don’t say anything about this music. It’s a group effort, so listen to the interaction between the three of us. Key into the unfolding collaboration and let go of everything else.”
The music on “Live In Carrboro” unfurls with the ease of a flag dancing in the random breath of a summer wind. The set opens slowly, with Shipp and Perelman sliding up and down the scale, scattering bass and treble accents and drifting in and out of sparse melodic phrases. Cosgrove joins in and the trio wanders into the unknown, changing tempos and intonations, exchanging melodic and atonal phrases, as Perelman takes off into his own world of sound. The music continues its unpredictable fluctuations with a flurry of piano trills, sax passages, drum rolls and unexpected accents on the tom toms and bass drum. A brief melodic sax line, that brings to mind a circus sideshow, is supported by Shipp’s rhythmic bass notes and Cosgrove’s drum rolls.
Things quiet down for a drum solo with tolling floor tom accents that sound like notes from a steel drum. Shipp and Perelman jump back in with a dramatic exchange that has a slight Latin tinge, building up to Perelman’s long whistling solo, supported by thumping rhythms from drums and piano. After a long free section, the tempo slows and a melody emerges, with a give and take between sax and piano. A breezy tempo from Shipp brings the trio together for an excursion with a hint of R&B in its delivery. The players lower the volume briefly, before the set ends with an atonal burst from Perelman’s sax, Shipp’s clanging piano and Cosgrove’s accelerating drum beat. It ends with a long sax note, as Shipp’s left-hand produces a throbbing backbeat. It’s a wild ride, full of the ups and downs and unexpected grace notes of life, all compressed into 55 remarkable minutes.
In keeping with the music’s abstract flow, Perelman created the arresting cover art for Live In Carrboro. “I’ve done some painting on the side for 25 years,” he said. “I’ve had some pieces exhibited and have had interest from galleries and collectors. I also have a condition called synesthesia. When I hear music, I see shapes and colors, so it’s a complimentary thing to the music and keeps me involved in all the arts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.