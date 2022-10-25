Drummer Jeff Cosgrove will kick off a new jazz performance series on Oct. 28, as part of a Maryland State Arts Council creativity grant. The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations.
The series is called Jazz Journey, and the all-ages concerts will take place at the Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick.
The first concert will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 with a $10 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds will go to the Frederick Rescue Mission, and folks from the organization will be onsite to answer questions.
The band will be Jeff Cosgrove on drums, Brad Linde on saxophone and Mark Lysher on bass. These musicians have played together for more than 10 years and have developed a strong musical connection.
Remaining concerts in the Jazz Journey series will be on Nov. 25 (Blake Cramer/vibraphone, Will Yager/bass, Jeff Cosgrove/drums) and Dec. 16 (Erin Connelly/trumpet, Derrick Michaels/sax, Tony Martucci/drums, Jeff Cosgrove/drums).
Each concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and features a different band and a different charity being supported by the suggested donation.
