Stars shine in our night sky and all throughout the galaxy, but the closest star to us on Earth is the one we see during the day, the sun.
This month, Science Naturally published Walkersville native Elizabeth Everett’s second children’s book, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star,” with a bilingual English/Spanish edition to be released simultaneously.
A science lesson wrapped in a familiar rhyme, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star” is a sweet, educational bedtime story for ages 2 to 7. This charming book illuminates the important relationship we have with the sun and gives a glimpse of the amazing and surprising ways it affects our lives –– like telling time, marking the days and seasons, creating light and shadows, maintaining the orbit of planets in our solar system and providing life to all living things on Earth.
“Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star” is illustrated by Beatriz Castro, who uses bright colors, diverse characters and detailed drawings to encapsulate the sun’s bright presence in our lives. With her glowing artwork, this twist on a classic poem is a cozy way to learn about the one-of-a-kind star that makes everything possible.
In the bilingual English/Spanish edition, “Brilla, brilla, estrellita del día,” the rhyming Spanish text was adapted and reviewed by native speakers to ensure that the language is accurate and rhythmic. Science Naturally is committed to publishing works in a variety of world languages to help children everywhere get excited about science and reading.
Science Naturally will provide a free, downloadable Teacher’s Guide in English on their website. The guide is for educators, parents and librarians who want to help kids better engage and understand the material. The guide includes activities, discussion questions, hands-on activities and experiments to encourage young minds to think more about our solar system.
Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. Inspired by her energetic youngster, Jalen, and his love for books, she took her background in education and meshed it with his childhood interests. Everett’s first book, “This is the Sun,” won two awards: the 2022 Brain Child Award and the 2022 Creative Child Book of the Year Award. She worked for Frederick County Public Schools before relocating to Colorado with her family.
