Michelle Jabès Corpora knew she wanted to become an author since she was 5 years old. And as she grew older and became an adult, the one thing that never changed was her love for middle-grade books.
“Middle grade is just a pure form of a children’s book,” Corpora said.
She will celebrate the launch of her middle-grade book on July 10, in partnership with Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue and The Last Word, a bookstore in Mount Airy. The book launch will be held at the rescue in Mount Airy, with horses, food and fun for all ages. Corpora will also be signing books and reading an excerpt from it.
“American Horse Tales: The Dust Bowl” is the first in a series written by various authors exploring the relationships between girls and their horses. According to Penguin Young Readers, the series focuses on diversifying characters beyond traditional East Coast riding academy narratives to present the stories of young heroes from all over the U.S. and all different time periods.
What makes “The Dust Bowl” special to Corpora is that it’s her first middle-grade book published under her name in the United States. She ghost wrote a popular middle-grade mystery series and has another book coming out under her name later this year but exclusively in the United Kingdom. She has also done other freelance work for Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing.
In 2019, Penguin Random House, the company publishing the series, reached out to Corpora, through a deal negotiated by Corpora’s literary agent, and gave her the prompt for a series: Write a story about a girl and her horse. She had creative reign on the rest of the story.
And so, Ginny and her horse, Thimble, were born. Their adventure takes place during the Great Depression. In an effort to help the family, Ginny’s father says they need to sell Thimble. Determined to make sure she and Thimble don’t get separated, Ginny sets off from Oklahoma to California so she and Thimble can stay together and avoid Thimble being sold.
While Corpora was writing and researching her story, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She noticed the parallels of the Great Depression and Ginny’s situation to the global pandemic: the struggles, the things that keep people from moving forward, but also the hope of getting out of a difficult situation. She felt a certain responsibility as an author to take these complex feelings and ideas and make them comprehensible to young minds.
“[The story] really felt like the right thing for the right time, because we were going through this extremely difficult time in our nation’s history, unprecedented,” she said.
When talks of the book launch came up, Corpora, who lives in New Market, thought it would be a great idea to advertise the book at a local horse rescue for a mutually beneficial partnership: her book would get publicity, and the rescue would raise awareness for their cause. In her search for a horse rescue, she fell in love with the name of the rescue, Gentle Giants, due to her love for draft horses.
Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue in Mount Airy saves draft horses from slaughter, abuse and neglect. Currently, they have 108 horses on their 235-acre property, according to the Gentle Giants community outreach director, Adria Strausbaugh. Among them are Dapper, a shy, former Amish work horse who loves belly rubs; Honey Badger, the friendly mule who always wants to be the center of the attention; and Harlem, a former New York carriage horse and one of the rescue’s star horses.
Strausbaugh said that one of the rescue’s goals is to be more involved in the local community, and the book launch is a fun and unexpected way to get active and promote their mission.
“This is just a great way to sort of open our doors, now that things are opening up, and get people here to the property and just celebrate something fun and make a day of it,” Strausbaugh said.
Corpora also reached out to The Last Word bookstore owner Erin Matthews, to push the idea of bringing together local organizations and businesses and supporting them. Matthews was happy to join the event. The bookstore is big on animal rescue, and the blend of that with the local component is great, she said. They will be selling copies of the book at the book launch, and after it as well.
“I think it’s gonna be a really great event to kind of bring a lot of different parts of the Mount Airy community together,” Matthews said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
