On a recent morning in Middletown, inside a red brick building at the corner of West Main and North Church streets, Justin Riggs sat at a gleaming wooden table inset with tiny pieces of steel. He brushed its surface with his hand.
For some 200 years, the slab of lumber he used to create the piece belonged to a tree. It was crazy to think about, he said.
“It takes a tree so long to grow,” he said. “It falls down for whatever reason — it’s reached its life cycle — and then we’re able to bring it back to life, and somebody can use it for another 150 years.”
Riggs’ new storefront, Oak & Steel Furniture, is crowded with this sort of history.
Many of the polished cutting boards, pale wooden shelves and glossy tables that make up the shop’s inventory were made from trees downed by storms or in danger of falling. The red, rustic lumber Riggs used to build the bookshelf at the back of his store came from a covered bridge in Pennsylvania that was in the process of being restored when he drove past it.
Now, the wood supports the photo of Ernest Leatherman, Riggs’ grandfather and the man who introduced him to woodworking when he was a kid. “Let The Good Times Roll,” the epitaph beneath the picture reads.
Although Riggs has been selling furniture for a few years now, mainly through word of mouth, he opened Oak & Steel about two months ago with his business partner, Thomas West. The shop is located less than a mile from Middletown High School, where Riggs graduated in 2007.
A former mechanic from Upstate New York, West is responsible for the metal accents that ornament many of Riggs’ pieces. He says he only recently got back into metalwork. After his dad taught him the basics of welding when he was young, he used to make presents for his family members: a nativity scene for his sister, a stand his mom could use to stack firewood.
“It’s funny, because I was just home at my mom’s house a month or two ago, and I found one of the first pieces I did,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, those welds are terrible!”
Except for the skills he learned in the few years of woodshop classes he took in high school, Riggs is also pretty much self-taught. Sometimes figuring out a certain project can come along with a lot of trial and error, he said. Being his own accountant and finance manager has also brought its own challenges and learning curves.
But it runs in the family. His dad owns a tree removal company, which is how Riggs gets his hands on a lot of the lumber he uses for the pieces he sells at Oak & Steel.
“I’m able to salvage all the trees and turn it into furniture that lasts a lifetime, so it’s not just cut up into firewood,” he said, adding with a smile, “It’s kind of the family business.”
If all goes well, Riggs said, his two kids might very well have their first jobs at Oak & Steel. But that’s far in the future. His oldest, who’s 3 years old, hasn’t even started preschool. And his youngest is only 18 months, just about the same age as West’s youngest.
The two men have other things in common, too. They both keep impossibly busy schedules, working full-time jobs while also keeping Oak & Steel’s inventory stocked. To stay on top of furniture orders, Riggs and West run out to their workshops any chance they can get, even if it’s just for half an hour. It doesn’t leave much time to keep things tidy, West said.
“The shop’s always a mess,” he said. “He’s got epoxy, sawdust everywhere. I got metal shavings, stuff everywhere.”
But business has been good for the short while Oak & Steel has been open, Riggs said. The shop has hosted a few paint nights in the studio in the back, and Riggs said it may try hosting some woodwork project nights in the future.
It’s also important to Riggs that his business gives back to the community in other ways. He employs Middletown High School students as sales associates, and the shop plants a tree for every $1,000 it brings in. A cylindrical wooden barrel sits on a table at the front of the shop for those who would like to donate to the shop’s tree planting operation. Riggs is also working to start a nonprofit to further the cause.
“We’re just excited to be a part of Middletown and come back to where it all started, here in high school,” Riggs said, smiling. “Pretty excited to be part of the community.”
