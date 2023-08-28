20230811_082926.jpg

As the owner of Kramer’s Piano Shop, Dean Kramer works with instruments every day. But he was taken aback when he received a request to move a piano once owned by the legendary John Lennon.

The New Midway-based business’ involvement with the piano began five years ago. Kramer got a call from a Hagerstown family requesting a piano be moved to the Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania to later be auctioned off to raise money for the school.

lcarleen

This is a cool story! I’m left wondering why it wasn’t returned to it’s original owner since it was lost and is now found…

MrSniper
MrSniper

That’s a beautiful old piano. It reminds me of my great grandmother’s piano that we sadly had to write-off, as it was heavily damaged by termites & years of neglect by the time I came of age to do anything about it.

