As the owner of Kramer’s Piano Shop, Dean Kramer works with instruments every day. But he was taken aback when he received a request to move a piano once owned by the legendary John Lennon.
The New Midway-based business’ involvement with the piano began five years ago. Kramer got a call from a Hagerstown family requesting a piano be moved to the Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania to later be auctioned off to raise money for the school.
“At that time, I really had no clue what we were walking into,” he recalls.
Coming in with four men, Kramer was told another company had refused to move the piano two weeks prior. When he asked why, they causally mentioned the piano once belonged to Lennon.
“I had no warning other than when I walked in and heard it,” he said.
Kramer and his crew successfully moved the piano, but the story does not end there.
About a month ago, Kramer was at Mercersburg Academy moving another piano for a faculty member when he inquired about the fate of the Lennon piano. Ironically, the piano was set for auction soon, and a week later, Kramer was called and asked to move the piano again from Mercersburg to an auction house in Towson.
The piano’s history is quite the page turner. Lennon reportedly purchased the 1929 Baldwin Concert Grand Model D piano from the company’s factory store in New York City in 1978. He and Yoko Ono gifted the instrument to friend and renowned art curator Sam Green. The piano still bears the engraved plaque “For Sam Love From Yoko and John 1979.”
Four years later, Green reportedly lent the piano to friend and legendary artist Andy Warhol, who placed the instrument in his New York City studio. After Warhol’s death in 1987, Green loaned the piano to the New York Academy of Art.
More than a decade later in 1999, Green asked for his piano back but was told the instrument was lost. The piano had apparently been sold and found in Alabama. Green pursued legal action but never recovered the piano.
In 2003, the piano was bought by the family who contacted Kramer to move the instrument to the private boarding school in 2018. The Pennsylvania school is now auctioning off the piano as a way to raise funds for its student scholarship program. The storied instrument is expected to go for $2 to $3 million when it is auctioned by Alex Cooper Auctioneers on Sept. 30. Opening bids begin at $1 million.
Kramer estimates the piano weighs about 1,500 pounds. He said pianos made back then are a lot heavier than they are now. The piano at the time of the move was out of tune but was later tuned by another company. The piano still had its original parts, having never been restored.
But if the winning bidder wants to play songs like “Imagine” on it, the instrument will need to be rebuilt, Kramer said. “Any piano that age needs rebuilt.”
When thinking back on the experience, Kramer expressed how much of a privilege it was to be trusted to move the historic instrument. He knows he’ll be recounting the story to customers for years to come.
“There are so many Beatles fans and John Lennon fans,” he said. “They find it very exciting. Sometimes I pull up the video to show them. They love the stories.”
This is a cool story! I’m left wondering why it wasn’t returned to it’s original owner since it was lost and is now found…
That’s a beautiful old piano. It reminds me of my great grandmother’s piano that we sadly had to write-off, as it was heavily damaged by termites & years of neglect by the time I came of age to do anything about it.
