FILM-STREAMING

In his observant, deeply affecting documentary "Alan Pakula: Going for Truth," filmmaker Matthew Miele begins at the end: in 1998, when director Alan J. Pakula lost his life at age 70 in a freak car accident on the Long Island Expressway. Using clips from interviews with stars from Pakula's movies — Harrison Ford, Kevin Kline, Brian Dennehy, Julia Roberts and others — Miele captures the enormous loss of Pakula's premature death, a tragedy that still reduces his collaborators to wordless grief. With the meaning of Pakula's life and career eloquently established, Miele proceeds to examine the extraordinary career of a director who may not be a household name to most but is worshiped by filmmakers and any film lover who came of age in the 1970s. Best known for his "paranoia trilogy" — "Klute," "The Parallax View" and "All the President's Men" — Pakula wasn't the type of auteur who bullied material into his own artistic vision; instead, he used his native taste, intelligence and humanistic curiosity to create just the right tone and mood for whatever story he was telling. "Going for Truth" illuminates Pakula's fascination with psychology (Bob Woodward, the real-life inspiration for Robert Redford's character in "All the President's Men," recalls how the director managed to coax out some of his most repressed family secrets simply sitting in silence), as well as his marriages to actress Hope Lange and author Hannah Boorstin Pakula, with whom he created a devoted blended family. Perhaps the most revelatory voices in "Going for Truth" belong to women: Roberts ("The Pelican Brief"), Meryl Streep ("Sophie's Choice"), Jane Fonda ("Klute") and others note that Pakula was a champion of female characters, a generous collaborator and an instinctive feminist. "Going for Truth" is a valuable primer on one of the most important filmmakers of the 20th century and, most important, the chronicle of a surpassingly decent man. Unrated. Available on Apple TV and Prime Video. Contains brief strong language and suggestive material. 98 minutes.

- A.H.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription