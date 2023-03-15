Laura Hawk, manager of operations for the Weinberg Center for the Arts, remembers walking through the glass doors of New Spire Stages frequently last December and watching two new murals slowly come to life.
Hawk didn’t often see muralist Leila Eguino when she arrived, since the artist did most of the painting at night, but for a period of about three weeks, she got to see blank white walls gradually filled in with black paint.
Whenever Hawk did see Eguino at work, the artist would be balancing on a tall, orange ladder that she was at first nervous to be on.
“It was very cool to see the progression of the mural as it developed,” Hawk said. “I was able to see where all the work came from and what it was leading towards.”
Commissioned by the Frederick Arts Council and funded by the Ausherman Family Foundation, two black-and-white murals now reside inside New Spire Stages and are visible from outside the building. One depicts three jazz musicians, while the other portrays James Baldwin beside a quote of his about the purpose of artists. “The role of the artist is exactly the same as the role of the lover,” the quote says. “If I love you, I have to make you conscious of the things you don’t see.”
Ausherman Family Foundation executive director Leigh Adams described the murals as a creative statement meant to elevate Frederick’s theater district, and the space they occupy is very fitting.
“It’s a bold, beautiful celebration of performing arts,” Adams said.
The two murals came about through to the FAC and its Public Art Master Plan, which was announced in 2019 and sponsored by the Ausherman Family Foundation. According to Adams, the plan connects local residents to public art by dividing the county into several creative zones. It details where new artwork should be placed, how the artwork will be funded and how the artwork should be taken care of.
New Spire Stages was one of the places the FAC determined to be in need of visual artwork. Hawk, who has worked there since December 2021, is glad they chose the venue. She felt that the big, empty walls were not helping connect people with the space and expressed joy now that New Spire Stages is decorated with murals like other spots in downtown Frederick.
The FAC commissioned Eguino, a muralist born in Bolivia and a graduate from the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, to create the two pieces. Raised by parents who were artistic and deeply involved in Bolivian music, Eguino was a perfect fit for the assignment of painting murals in a performing arts venue. The FAC chose Eguino’s design over submissions provided by other artists.
“Music has always been a very integral part of my growing up,” said Eguino, who is based in Washington, D.C. “When it came to this specific site and the imagery I wanted to have, I was thinking about the role of an artist.”
According to Eguino, the murals are a celebration of the performing arts, specifically regarding its return to the city. After a long pause on in-person shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she made sure her design would be joyous and full of life, as well as reflective.
“The visitor in any performing arts space right now is coming back from a collective trauma that was the pandemic,” Eguino said. “But now we’re picking up the pace we were at in the past. I think that’s a cause for celebration.”
For Eguino, there is even more significance as to why she painted jazz musicians and Baldwin. She worked to provide mental health support for mostly Black and Hispanic youth during the height of the pandemic, a very eye-opening experience for her, she said. Seeing inequality manifest itself during her time in that job motivated her to become more involved in societal issues and take inspiration from civil rights icons such as Baldwin.
“It’s always very important to highlight why Black and immigrant communities in this country should be extremely proud of what they’ve contributed,” Eguino said. “The significance of the jazz performers, for me, is a sense of pride.”
Hawk agreed about the importance of depicting people of color in the murals.
“Performing arts, in particular, was hit very hard by the pandemic,” Hawk said, “so having the art come back in a way that’s focused on diversity and more artists of color is very important.”
The staff of New Spire Stages are excited to have the new murals in their workplace, and Hawk is welcoming people to come to the venue and see it themselves.
“We’re very proud of them,” she said. “We’d like to invite people to come to the New Spire Stages space and see what’s happening.”
Dorvall Bedford is a freelance journalist living in Frederick. His work has appeared in Washington City Paper, Smithsonian magazine and DCist.
