After Gov. Larry Hogan recently eased restrictions on the numbers of attendees at live performances, New Spire Arts announced its first step in resuming live events, with a hybrid model approach.
The arts organization’s first event of the season is a live only showing of the independent film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Ausherman Theatre. Tickets are $5. Produced and directed by Stephen Louis Simpson, the film tells the story of an author who is asked to write a book about an indigenous elder’s experience. Getting sucked into the heart of a contemporary Native life in the sparse land of the Dakota, the author accompanies the 95-year-old Lakota elder across the lands.
The next event, a program of baroque music, “Via Italia,” will presented under a hybrid model, giving guests the option to watch a live virtual or recorded performance. The program is at 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Ausherman Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $25. Six professional musicians from Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, specializing in the performance of baroque music on original instruments, will gather for a program of the music of Vivaldi, Bach and Handel on violin, recorder, oboe, cello, bassoon and harpsichord.
A hybrid program of the program “Peter Wood — Collector of the Impossible” will be at 11 a.m. May 8 at the Ausherman Theatre. In this family-friendly event, Wood presents magical objects with unparalleled showmanship. He has appeared on national television with Penn & Teller, and his clients included the International Spy Museum.
Seating is limited at all live events, and CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information, go to www.newspirearts.org.
