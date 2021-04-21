The Carroll Arts Center is opening two new gallery exhibits this spring that highlight local artistic talent.
In the Tevis Gallery will be “A Little Bit of Locality,” the annual showcase from the Carroll County Artists Guild, a nonprofit arts organization for local artists. The guild promotes education with workshops, classes, demos, guest speakers, exhibits, and are dedicated to developing an individual’s talents by providing opportunities for members to show their work and gain exposure. The exhibit is on view April 26 to May 29. The public is invited to a free reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 29.
In the Community Gallery will be “Viewfinder,” an exhibit featuring the work of two local photographers, Mark Dodd and John Carter. Originally from New Zealand, Dodd has had a lifelong passion for photography, specifically landscape and outdoor shots. Carter, a photographer and graphic designer, has a similar love of nature photography, but also specializes in wildlife and other creative subjects. The exhibit is on view May 3 to June 12. The public is invited to a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6.
These exhibits are free and open to the public during regular Arts Council business hours. Get more information at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
