Theater-The Wiz

Diana Ross, center, as Dorothy, Michael Jackson, right, as the Scarecrow and Nipsey Russell as the Tinman perform during filming of the musical "The Wiz" in New York on Oct. 4, 1977. A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway. The revival will be directed by Schele Williams.

 Associated Press file photo

A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway, with its director hoping the show becomes a “touchstone for a new generation.”

Director Schele Williams tells The Associated Press that it’s a very personal musical for her, creating possibilities in her mind as a girl when she saw it.

