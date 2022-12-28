IDIOM BREWING CO.
Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick will host a full day (and night) of partying to ring in the New Year, Trippy Hippie style.
Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick will host a full day (and night) of partying to ring in the New Year, Trippy Hippie style.
Wear your best tie dye, bell bottoms and rose-colored glasses, and get into the Trippy Hippie spirit with Idiom.
Try food from Diego’s World food truck, onsite from noon to 6 p.m., and Firestone’s Culinary Tavern from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Anthony Frijia will perform a set from 5 to 8 p.m., and Kevin Koa will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
There will also be prize giveaways every hour from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The event is free.
Idiom Brewing Co. is at 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 104, in Frederick.
•••
Grab your kilt and polish your dancing shoes and join the St. Andrews Society of Mid Maryland to celebrate Hogmanay, a Scottish New Year’s Eve celebration.
The event runs from 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E. Second St., Frederick.
Precious Heritage will perform live, and the evening will also include dancing, games, door prizes, a silent auction and lite fare. BYOB.
Event parking is available at the Church Street parking garage.
Tickets are $50 for members, $55 for nonmembers and $25 for children under 13. Get tickets through Eventbrite.
•••
Frederick Social will host its New Year’s Eve Bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a full bar, hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets are $80 and include an open bar for the duration of the event, hors d’oeuvres from 8 to 10:30 p.m., a champagne toast and a continental breakfast served after midnight.
Get tickets at frederick-social.com/events/new-years-eve-bash.
•••
Enjoy a New Year’s Eve celebration at Champion Sports Bar in Frederick with no entry fee and no dress code. This event is for ages 21 and over only.
The bar will offer drink and dinner specials throughout the night, party favors and a champagne toast.
Champion Billiards Sports Bar is at 5205 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. Call 301-846-0089 for more information, or go to frederickchampions.com/events.
•••
Steinhardt Brewing in Frederick will host a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at its brewery in Frederick from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Billy & the Curley Brothers and Rays of Violet will perform live through midnight.
Tickets are $75 and include all you can drink (30 craft beers and hard seltzers, as well as soft drinks), hors d’oeuvres from Roasthouse Pub, hourly raffles and a photo booth.
Buy tickets through Eventbrite.
Steinhardt Brewing is at 340 E. Patrick St., Suite 102, in Frederick.
Features Editor
Lauren LaRocca is features editor at the Frederick News-Post and also works as an herbalist and astrologer.
