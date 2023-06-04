MUSEUM-GILDERCENTER

The $465 million Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation at the American Museum of Natural History in New York opens Thursday.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Jackie Molloy

Walk the perimeter of the American Museum of Natural History and you sense this isn't a building but a citadel formed by accretion. To the south, a Romanesque revival facade suggests a well-defended castle, protecting treasure within. From the east, a giant triumphal arch — dedicated to Theodore Roosevelt — creates a monumental entrance that glorifies the intellectual and political power of science. To the north, a cube of glass encases the metallic orb of a planetarium, a 2000 addition that gives off a whiff of yesterday's futurism, a cinematic death star defending its masonry neighbors in a new, uncertain digital age.

The original 1877 building has grown not just to house the museum's burgeoning collections and encompass its expanding role as an educator, entertainer and research institution, but to project an evolving sense of science's self-conceit. It is a collection of buildings, but also a collection of messages: Science gathers the treasure of the world; science explores and conquers the unknown; science civilizes; and science offers hope and utopian fantasy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription