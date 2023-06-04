Walk the perimeter of the American Museum of Natural History and you sense this isn't a building but a citadel formed by accretion. To the south, a Romanesque revival facade suggests a well-defended castle, protecting treasure within. From the east, a giant triumphal arch — dedicated to Theodore Roosevelt — creates a monumental entrance that glorifies the intellectual and political power of science. To the north, a cube of glass encases the metallic orb of a planetarium, a 2000 addition that gives off a whiff of yesterday's futurism, a cinematic death star defending its masonry neighbors in a new, uncertain digital age.
The original 1877 building has grown not just to house the museum's burgeoning collections and encompass its expanding role as an educator, entertainer and research institution, but to project an evolving sense of science's self-conceit. It is a collection of buildings, but also a collection of messages: Science gathers the treasure of the world; science explores and conquers the unknown; science civilizes; and science offers hope and utopian fantasy.
Today, with the opening of the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, there is yet a new building and yet a new message. Designed by the Chicago-based Studio Gang, led by the acclaimed architect and MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang, the Gilder Center presents a sculpted, geological face to the world, cool and cavelike within, with broad, undulating lines of windows clad in creamy pink granite without. It has fundamentally changed the most ragged face of the complex, its western side, creating a new entrance to the building as impressive as the one facing Central Park.
The $465 million building adds 190,000 square feet of space, including an atrium that soars five stories to giant skylights above, a new insectarium, butterfly room, classrooms, library and five vertical floors of collections storage behind glass walls. The architectural brief was complex, with multiple functions and needs, both front of house and behind the scenes. Perhaps the greatest challenge was to fit this new structure into the existing one, while creating a more logical flow throughout the entire campus. According to the museum's count, the Gilder Center has 33 points of connection to 10 of the museum's more than two dozen existing buildings.
It doesn't take long wandering the older galleries to know why the museum wanted something new, more open and full of light. In many of these exhibition halls, science is presented theatrically, frozen vignettes of wild animals and life-size human dioramas, with darkened lighting in a warren of anthropological peep shows. It is easy to get not just lost, but existentially discombobulated in these spaces — is this a theme park or museum; is this science or voyeurism? These exhibits have been around for so long that they are quasi-historic objects in their own right.
The Gilder Center can't reconfigure the guts of a building that has grown to fill in almost all of its internal spaces, originally intended to be open-air courtyards. But it can create a new introduction to the museum. It sits symmetrically opposite the giant triumphal arch of the east face, and sends a fundamentally opposite message: Forget all those troubling connections of American science to Manifest Destiny and imperialism and its occasional byways into the pseudoscience of race and eugenics. No, science is open and accessible, it's fun and it's cool. We have butterflies and ants carrying their oversize lunch through glass tubes, and an immersive theater with a 360-degree video wall celebrating the complexity of life.
If the older galleries are built around monumental objects and chronological narratives, the new ones mimic social media's traffic in bite-size morsels of fascinating stuff. The glass walls of the collections' storage feature myriad small displays of tantalizing objects — dishware from Maoist China, the skeleton of a giant grouper, astronomical instruments and maps, drawings and documents from various exhibitions. There is substance here, but it also feels a bit like watching Instagram reels or TikToks: short bits, well presented, not too taxing and on to the next thing.
The building (and the exhibitions within, designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates) does all this in a contemporary voice while being fundamentally traditional. The atrium is gigantic and awe-inspiring, a bleached riff on Utah's sandstone landscape, full of arches, bridges and rounded forms seemingly abraded by water, wind or time.
But this is Flintstones modernism, seemingly new but really quite old. Immediately in front of you, as you enter, is a giant staircase rising to the second floor — essentially the same configuration as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or the Renwick Gallery in Washington, and innumerable other grand cultural palaces. For decades, architects have been shy about such gestures, with their 19th-century associations of grandeur and the metaphorical suggestion that the mind is elevated as the body climbs upward. But it's back. Unfortunately, this staircase terminates on the second floor with a blank white wall blocking forward flow.
Although the building, constructed of structural concrete sprayed onto rebar, seems to flow in all directions, the basic geometry is also traditional: a grand central core with two side aisles of smaller spaces. The 33 connections to existing buildings are indeed complex, but not exactly congenial as visitor space. The security doors were closed when I visited, but I went down the passageways as far as I could and they seemed like blandly institutional corridors with one exception: well-placed windows offer a fascinating view to the interior of the complex, with its array of styles, materials and mechanical systems. That is an honest and welcome gesture, an acknowledgment that the building, like science, is not a grand edifice, adheres to no divine plane and is cobbled together as haphazardly as our understanding of the world around us.
