Ngaiire, a First Nations Papua New Guinean singer-songwriter who hails from the Eastern Highlands and New Ireland provinces of Papua New Guinea, will bring her electronic neo-soul, gospel and big pop sounds to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 7:30 p.m. May 4.
Described by Rolling Stone as “a near perfect slice of hushed future soul, the muted synths cushioning Ngaiire’s endlessly expressive vocal performance,” Ngaiire — pronounced nigh-ree (rhymes with diary) — has an innovative approach that has garnered her 4 ARIA award nominations (the Australian Grammys), including Artist of the Year, 4 National Live Music Awards, 3 FBi Radio SMAC Awards, and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence.
She has collaborated with and joined other groundbreakers of sound on tour such as Sufjan Stevens, Alicia Keys, Flume, Nai Palm of Hiatus Kaiyote and Leon Bridges. In 2021, she became the first musician to play in front of the National Press Club in Canberra, the first Papua New Guinean to appear on ABC’s “Play School” (Australia’s “Sesame Street”) and the first Papua New Guinean to be painted for the historical Archibald prize.
Ngaiire may be most recognizable to U.S. fans of the Oprah and Ava DuVernay show “Queen Sugar” with torch gospel song “Fall Into My Arms” being featured in the penultimate episode of the second season.
Tickets start at $27 and are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
