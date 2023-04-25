NGAIIRE_300DPI_Photo by Daniel Segal.jpg
Ngaiire, a First Nations Papua New Guinean singer-songwriter who hails from the Eastern Highlands and New Ireland provinces of Papua New Guinea, will bring her electronic neo-soul, gospel and big pop sounds to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick at 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Described by Rolling Stone as “a near perfect slice of hushed future soul, the muted synths cushioning Ngaiire’s endlessly expressive vocal performance,” Ngaiire — pronounced nigh-ree (rhymes with diary) — has an innovative approach that has garnered her 4 ARIA award nominations (the Australian Grammys), including Artist of the Year, 4 National Live Music Awards, 3 FBi Radio SMAC Awards, and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence.

