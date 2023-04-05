Nicole Chung

Family, loss and grief are at the center of author Nicole Chung’s sophomore release, “A Living Remedy.”

In her new memoir, the Washington, D.C., area author manages to weave together the story of her father’s sickness, the inequity in healthcare, his subsequent death, her grief, her relationship with her mother, the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately having to say goodbye to her mother during the pandemic.

