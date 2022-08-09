In this two-hour Nighttime Forest Bathing session, the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy trained guide Josh Schwartz of A Greener Mind will walk you through sensory invitations to help you slow down, awaken your senses, and reconnect with nature.
The event will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets are $25.
Forest bathing is a practice that supports health and wellness through guided immersion in forests and other environments to promote the well-being of both people and the land. It is inspired by Shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice where people spend time in forested areas to enhance health, wellness and happiness.
On forest bathing walks, participants are guided through a clearly defined sequence of invitations to slow down, allow the senses to open, and experience the environment to deepen the reciprocal relationship between people and the forest.
This event will take place on Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson in its three-acre heritage apple orchard located about one-fourth a mile from the big red barn. To enter, walk up the mowed path behind the big red barn and around the fence on the righthand side. The gate entrance is on the right.
Participants are required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing during the event. If you are experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms or may have come into contact with someone who has COVID, let Fox Haven staff know and you will receive a refund.
This event will be held in most weather conditions. If the event must be canceled due to inclement weather, guests will be notified as soon as possible via email with tickets refunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.