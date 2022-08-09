FOREST BATHING 73e0488a96ac35e78f6f2478e0fd3cac-x43501.tmp_ copy.jpg

Does forest bathing enhance your well-being? Try it and see for yourself.

 Courtesy photo

In this two-hour Nighttime Forest Bathing session, the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy trained guide Josh Schwartz of A Greener Mind will walk you through sensory invitations to help you slow down, awaken your senses, and reconnect with nature.

The event will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12. Tickets are $25.

