Rain didn't keep flowers from blooming at the Delaplaine Arts Center on Saturday.
Children and their parents ducked out of the drizzle and into a Vincent van Gogh-inspired activity. The Delaplaine offers Creative Outlet programs the first Saturday of each month.
Inside the third-floor studio, some youngsters modeled their art after Van Gogh's famous floral paintings. Others smeared paint onto plates, mixing their favorite colors. Either way, the expressions of creativity were encouraged.
"We leave it up to them to kind of run with it," instruction manager Hana Malone said.
Malone and volunteer Harley Johnson organized a slew of artistic options. Silk flowers, paper plates, fuzzy pipe cleaners, coffee filters and more transformed into colorful interpretations of spring under the direction of tiny hands.
"The activities they suggest are a springboard for kiddos," said Kristen Butler, the director of programs.
Each first Saturday, the Creative Outlet programs are designed with a particular artist in mind. Flowers were an obvious choice for a Van Gogh class, Johnson said. The Dutch Post-Impressionist painter is known for his works such as Sunflowers and Starry Night.
"It was really fun to try to translate the famous works into something the little kids could do on their own," Johnson said, who beamed as she watched the children's work bloom.
Some participants used plastic forks to layer paint and add texture, which Malone described as a nod to Van Gogh's impasto technique.
Nine-year-old Lilah Smith, of Frederick, painted a meadow as she worked beside her mother, Leah Smith, and sister Quincey Smith, 6.
The short green stems on Lilah's painting were dotted with colorful shapes. Lilah likes to draw and paint at home, too.
"There's really no limit to what you can do," Lilah said, keeping her eyes on her work.
"I really like Van Gogh," Quincey chimed as she painted flowers of her own.
One table over, 6-year-old Mia Funsch filled a page with long strokes. At the top of a green stem, a silk flower held tight to the paper with glue.
Mia came from Catonsville to visit her grandmother Linda Funsch in Frederick.
"We're having a sleepover weekend," Linda Funsch said merrily.
Painting was the cherry on top of a busy day that Linda said already included a manicure and ice cream. Mia sported pink nails, which now included specks of yellow paint — a color she favored in her piece.
On Sunday, they will join more family to celebrate Mother's Day.
