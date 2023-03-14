Award-winning novelist Alma Katsu is an intel insider. She spent over three decades as an intelligence analyst for CIA, NSA and the Department of Defense. She now brings espionage to life on the pages of her domestic suspense novels.
Katsu will visit C. Burr Artz Public Library on March 22 to discuss her latest novel, “Red London,” answer questions and sign books.
She took a moment to talk with 72 Hours ahead of her appearance in Frederick.
Crime Reads named “Red London” one of the most anticipated crime fiction of 2023. Does one have to read “Red Widow” before they read “Red London”? Are they related or standalone?
[After reading “Red Widow”], you’d feel like there’s a natural follow-up, but when I talked to my editor about it, they were interested in a standalone novel. The main character returns and some other characters raise their heads, but the novel stands on its own. In fact, we’re talking to TV producers now, and they’re interested in starting with “Red London” [as opposed to “Red Widow”].
What about “Red London” most excites you?
One of the things I’ve been wanting to do is to get more women reading spy novels. They watch the shows, but statistically speaking, the readers of spy novels skew more toward men, even though women are 70% of the overall book audience. I want to lure females over. In the book, I show professional women in intel today, with the same — and yet different — issues [as men experience]. The second main character is also a woman, a Russian oligarch’s wife, so half [of the story] is from her perspective.
In 2018, you released “The Hunger,” a supernatural reimagining of the Donner Party. How did it feel to have Stephen King tweet that it was “deeply, deeply disturbing, hard to put down, not recommended reading after dark”?
That’s like winning the Golden Ticket. I was on the road promoting the book with novelist Brad Meltzer. I was getting ready to do an event at the Poisoned Pen [Bookstore] in Scottsdale, Arizona, when I saw [the tweet]. The amount of attention [Stephen King’s praise] draws to you — for 24 hours it was nonstop! It’s what you dream about.
When did you realize you were a fiction writer? Were you writing while still in intel?
I realized I was a writer when I was a kid, but when I started in intel, they didn’t like you doing anything on the outside, so I stopped all my writing. [When I resumed], it took 10 years to get a manuscript to where it was sellable. I didn’t make my first book sale, “The Taker,” until I was 50. “The Taker” came from a short story I’d written about 20 years earlier. It went through many revisions to get it to its final form. And now, in my 60s, hopefully I’ll become a producer.
That’s encouraging news for writers! Also for the writers out there, tell us: Are you a plotter or a pantser? Do you outline your novel and stick to it, or do you write it as it comes to you?
Absolutely a plotter. You have to be, with historical writing.
Did you read horror, thrillers or spy novels as a young adult? Were there any particularly influential authors or books?
From a young age — too young, really — I read speculative fiction like Poe, Shirley Jackson, Ellery Queen, Simon Templar, and I was drawn to historicals.”
Do you travel for research and inspiration?
I do a ton of research but mostly from home. I’m a bit of an evangelist for what you can find on the internet. I haven’t been to London for over 10 years, but for “The Hunger,” I did a research trip out West.
You have a podcast, Damned History. What’s that about?
My podcast is currently dormant, but I realized, when I do the talks on the historic horror novels, people can’t tell where the seams are. They’re curious. Some of [the historical facts are] important for people to know.
You’re writing a graphic spy series, “The Spy Collector,” for the Porsche Club of America. How did that come about?
When I was living in Columbia, Maryland, I met [a neighbor and fellow dog walker] who was the editor of the Porsche Club of America’s magazine, The Panorama. He and I would spitball for the magazine. [Porsche was seeing] more women and younger buyers. They were looking for more articles that would appeal to this changed demographic among their buyers. I had just seen the movie “Atomic Blonde,” and I suggested a graphic spy novel. It was a serialized graphic novel, a chapter a month for one year.
What question do you wish someone would ask about your books but no one ever has?
I wish people would ask about [the female experience]. The more I talk to people about the series, I see how all walks of women go through the same thing. We’re told to wait our turn, we’re underestimated. Men are recognized, but women’s work isn’t recognized. “Red London” [touches on the experience of] “you’re the best, but you have to wait your turn.”
What else can your readers look forward to?
Another Amazon Original Story, “Black Vault,” is coming this summer. It’s UFO culture: “Slow Horses” meets “The X-Files.” My Amazon Original Story “The Wehrwolf” was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award. All three of my historical horror novels have been nominated for the Stoker: “The Hunger” (2018), “The Deep” (2020) and “The Fervor” (2022).
Kari Martindale is a writer and Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and spoken word artist who has been published in various literary journals and anthologies and featured in events and readings across Maryland. She sits on the board of Maryland Writers’ Association, co-edits the literary magazine Pen in Hand, and holds an MA in linguistics.
