TAG/The Artists Gallery is honoring its most recent members through November. Their exhibit in the front gallery, “New TAG Artists,” opened Nov. 5 and runs throughout the month.
The featured artists work in a wide variety of media and styles. Lusmerlin, Christopher Madden, Patricia Stockman and S. Manya Stoueman-Tolino represent the gallery's full members. Associate members Tom Dorsz and Tina Miller complete the show.
The other TAG artists — Colleen Clapp, Gillian Collins, Luc Fiedler, Sandra Fritter, Sarah Higgins, Tina Lund, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre-Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Tom Semmes, Rhonda Smith, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg, Cathy Wilkin and Karen Winston-Levin — will be exhibiting in Gallery II this month.
Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free. TAG is at 501 N. Market St., Frederick. Learn more at theartistsgalleryfrederick.com, or call 301-228-9860.
