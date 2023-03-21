What comes to mind when you think of Mexico? The beaches of Cancun? The giants of Tulum? Street tacos? Maybe your mind drifts to the quintessential Corona lager, poolside, at your overpriced but comfortable hotel in Puerto Vallarta?
I’m here to tell you that although probably not on your radar, the state of Oaxaca should be at the top of your list of destinations.
Oaxaca de Juarez is highly regarded as the best city in Mexico for its culinary excellence. You want tacos? You’ll find them around every street corner. I recommend you don’t shy away from lengua (cow tongue), gusanos de maguey (caterpillars) and chapulines (grasshoppers) either. They are excellent.
But I also implore anyone visiting to try the tamales. Verdes, rajas and mole sauce are good to start. Opening a tamale gift-wrapped with a hot banana leaf to reveal its contents might just bring back memories of Christmas morning.
Along with a legendary mezcal, make sure to grab a couple tlayudas and memelitas for good measure. Yes, locals drink mezcal, and, if offered, you should, too.
The Netflix show “Watch Street Food” features Doña Vale, a small but busy food stand found at the famous Central de Abastos market in Oaxaca, Mexico. My new friend, Gerardo, led the way through this very marketplace. It’s enormous. The colors, people and scents stimulate the senses like a child’s first experience at a county fair. I’m now accustomed to these very common albeit spectacular mercados all over Latin America. My draw to the area wasn’t its appearance on Netflix (I had no clue until I was informed as we arrived) but rather the explanation Gerardo gave me: “There are not many foreigners yet, and the prices are cheap. The popular tourist markets nearby purchase from Central and then raise prices to gringos.”
Somehow, it’s still relatively undiscovered, even with a Netflix special.
The maze of stalls displayed brightly colored produce, a variety of artisanal crafts and freshly butchered meats that eventually led me to a string of tiny stands run by abuelas serving food. This is what you want. It’s impossible to walk past a giant, smoked hunk of meat whose aroma has been seducing you from a distance like sirens luring Odysseus. You won’t find a menu at these delightful, little restaurants that comprise of only a single table with a few chairs.
We sat at an establishment with the most enthusiastic and insistent owner. Lamb enchiladas were served with an accompanying shot of mezcal. For breakfast? Gerardo explained that it was used as a digestive aid. I have learned from decades of travel to distant lands, when a local offers you something, always politely accept. It is sustenance, after all.
The city of Oaxaca is not as developed as Mexico City or many of the country’s larger cities, and there is not a tall building in sight. In an area where you will experience many small earthquakes well before a single drop of rain, infrastructure is constructed in accordance to this truth.
But it’s the culture. The community. The preservation of adobe buildings. The ancient ruins that hold so many secrets. The belief that corn tortillas should be handmade in the same way they were over 10,000 years ago in this exact area. Similarly, the Maya and Aztecs drank pulque (fermented agave sap), a tradition that residents still partake in, with production maintaining a similar process. It’s the people and their customs that give Oaxaca its charm. Quality and tradition first.
Let’s not forget that the state of Oaxaca boasts over 300 miles of coast, where plenty of underrated beaches possess a romantic splendor, since they have yet to be overrun with tourists and remain a fraction of the cost compared to the most popular beaches in Mexico. Sure, you can find expensive if you seek it out. But eating fresh seafood caught from the very ocean you are gazing upon at a small establishment surrounded by locals has its own appeal.
Oaxaca is a place where, with a little digging, you can have a truly genuine experience combined with a history lesson for a completely unique kind of travel.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com.
