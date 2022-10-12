food-pinzimonio

Pinzimonio with white bean dip.

 Photo by Rey Lopez for The Washington Post
FREDERICK FRESH ONLINE PILOTS FREE HOME DELIVERY

Frederick Fresh Online, a year-round online farmers market, has partnered with DoorDash’s charitable Project Dash initiative to offer free home delivery of locally grown and produced products to residents living in zip codes within a 10-mile radius of the city of Frederick. The pilot program will run through October, and, if successful, FFO will continue offering free home delivery and expand access to more residents and locations throughout Frederick County.

