FREDERICK FRESH ONLINE PILOTS FREE HOME DELIVERY
Frederick Fresh Online, a year-round online farmers market, has partnered with DoorDash’s charitable Project Dash initiative to offer free home delivery of locally grown and produced products to residents living in zip codes within a 10-mile radius of the city of Frederick. The pilot program will run through October, and, if successful, FFO will continue offering free home delivery and expand access to more residents and locations throughout Frederick County.
FFO, a nearly all-volunteer operation, launched in the spring of 2020 in response to the need to support local growers and producers during the pandemic, as well as provide safe, contactless access to fresh, local foods to residents.
FFO customers order online between Thursdays and Sundays and pick up their orders between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at locations in Frederick, West Frederick, Urbana or Point of Rocks. Now home delivery is an option for many residents.
Home-delivered orders will arrive at doorsteps on Wednesdays between 5:30 and 7 p.m. in the pilot area, but FFO will continue to offer customer pickups at its current locations on Wednesdays.
Project DASH uses the DoorDash platform to tackle issues like food access and food waste. Contactless deliveries are made by “Dashers” who are paid the same by DoorDash for each delivery, whether they deliver food from restaurants, government programs or charitable organizations.
YOGA ON TAP
Try 60 minutes of donation-based Vinyasa flow yoga at Frederick Social, and stay to sample what’s on tap afterwards or get a bite from the locally sourced menu. Yoga on Tap, open to all levels, is held from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday until Oct 29 at Frederick Social, 50 Citizens Way, Frederick.
Jennifer Carpenter also teaches weekly drop-in classes by donation at Rockwell Brewery. Folks gather on the patio for a yoga session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Register for sessions online at linktr.ee/jenuineyogi.
OKTOBERFEST AT SCHIFFERSTADT
Oktoberfest at Schifferstadt offers authentic German food and beverages during its two-day festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, 1110 Rosemont Ave., Frederick.
The annual fundraiser, held rain or shine, also includes German music, historic demonstrators and handmade products from vendors, plus tours of the museum.
Call 301-663-3885 for more information.
BACKYARD GARDENING: METHODS OF FOOD PRESERVATION
We no longer live in a time where we must be or even can be totally self-sufficient, but many of us enjoy exploring ways to be practically self-sufficient and sustainable. This multi-course series is designed for the person interested in cultivating a small backyard or community garden designed to provide seasonal food for a small family. Or maybe you are thinking bigger and want to design and manage a not-for-profit homestead or a small farm. The Backyard Gardening series includes elements of soil preparing, seed starting, food preservation, composting, caring for small animals and managing pests. The single topics will address many of the questions and issues you may have in pursuing your gardening dreams.
Freezing and Other Methods of Food Preservation will be taught from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Conference Center (E Building), Room E125, at Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
The class is free for students in Frederick County, $5 for Maryland residents and $10 for out-of-state residents, plus a $19 course fee. See frederick.augusoft.net to register.
