What a weekend. As I write, I’m fresh off the buzz from a visit to the Baltimore Comic Con and Small Press Expo — better known as SPX — and a whirlwind tour around comic creators’ tables.
Making the visit even more special, my good friends Tony Esmond and Adam Falp were visiting from the U.K. Esmond and I, along with local comic artists and all-around good chap Matt Strott wandered the aisles Friday at the Baltimore Comic Con. There’s nothing quite like having a couple of mates with you to add excitement, and a little trepidation, to a con visit, especially when it’s their first visit.
I’m glad to say that both Strotty (as he’s been nicknamed by Esmond) and Riptide (I’m not quite sure where Esmond’s nickname came from) became as enamored as me with the event. I’ve expressed my love for the con in previous columns due to its focus on comics, rather than the multimedia razzle dazzle you’ll find at other conventions.
As passionate as he is about the comics industry, Esmond is a hard man to please when it comes to conventions, with high but not unreasonable standards. I was deeply gratified to hear him proclaim in his gravelly London accent, aggravated by having to constantly shout over the noise, that it was one of his favorite cons of the year and he’d fulfilled his mission of meeting several personal industry heroes.
Baltimore Comic Con HighlightsRude interactions … I interrupted Steve “The Dude” Rude, artist of “Nexus,” and legendary industry editor, writer and publisher Mike Gold’s conversation to gush like a greenhorn fanboy, then spent the latter half of the conversation apologizing for stepping on their conversation. “We’re here to be interrupted,” Rude countered, while shaking my hand. What a dude.
King of Artists Alley … It’s not often I’m stopped in my tracks by an artist’s open portfolio, but Neil King happened to have his open to an illustration of “2000AD”’s “Judge Dredd.” Next to King was a sign offering commissions on the spot for $20 in color and $10 in black and white. No books. Only his portfolio. If you’ve ever encountered commission pricing, you’ll know it’s not often offered on the spot and certainly not at the price point King does or with the same kind of quality. I was immediately in, buying that “Judge Dredd” and asking for an illustration of Esmond’s original character, film star Tony Osmond (yes, it’s a thinly veiled portrait). King delivered an amazing take less than two hours later.
#Shirtgate … Why am I the way I am? I asked myself after walking up to superstar Northern-Irish writer Garth Ennis — he of “Preacher” and “The Boys” — and stating loudly, “All right, Garth? Nice shirt.” He was, in my defense, wearing a natty green Hawaiian short-sleeve shirt. “This is a Hawaiian shirt that was actually purchased in Hawaii,” he explained as I gagged on my chagrin. I will not hear the end of that from Esmond and Falp …
Small Press ExpoOnto SPX. Again, another marvelous convention, devoted to indie and small-press comics, that attracts indie industry legends.
Esmond was working the table for Nobrow Press, a fantastic publisher out of the U.K. (Really, check out their catalog. It’s packed with gorgeous work and I’m not just saying that because Tony’s one of my best friends.) I was able to hang out with him and Nobrow cofounder Sam Arthur and also stand behind the amazingly talented Tyrell Waiters as he was sketching in and signing his newest release, “Vern, Custodian of the Universe.” He’s a truly talented young creator whose career I will follow with interest. I also sat next to him at dinner.
Also, Arthur was kind enough to hand me some books on Sunday afternoon, so he didn’t have to ship them home. Score.
Of note, Steve “Dogboy” Laffler, Denis “Kitchen Sink Press” Kitchen and Eddie “From Hell” Campbell were all at SPX and I sidled my way up to each and every one. Laffler even came to dinner with a group of us, which was a dream come true. He may be one of the most underappreciated guys in indie comics today — although, fair warning, his output is definitely in the 18-plus range.
Anyone who knows me knows I’m a David Bowie stan. Concurrently, that makes me the perfect mark when it’s both Bowie and comics, so the vibrant pink and purple cover of Berlin, Germany-based Reinhard Kleist’s “Starman: Bowie’s Stardust Years” had me immediately hooked. Better still, Kleist was an SPX guest, so I hunted him down for his signature.
One of the lovely things about Europeans who attend something like SPX is they bring with them their signing tradition of adding a little sketch to the book. Normally — and shhh, don’t tell them — American artists charge for even the smallest drawing. So, Kleist drew perfect little illustrations in both the books I bought from him. (As did Eddie Campbell, who used a child’s pencil and pen he had to buy at a local store, as he’d forgotten his artists’ tools.)
As Kleist drew, he patiently chatted with me about all things Bowie, and even recommended a photographer who had taken pictures of the superstar during his Berlin years.
Now, that’s how you win a fan for life. Kleist is working on his second graphic novel about Bowie, which charts his years in Berlin. It’ll be on my list to buy when it comes out.
Or maybe I’ll buy it from him at SPX next year and I’ll get another Kleist sketch.
RECOMMENDATIONS … Read more in-depth takes on the Baltimore con and SPX over at Esmond’s “Never Iron Anything”’ website, neverironanything.com.
