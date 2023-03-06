When Chelcie Lynn was a girl, she had dreams of being in the movies or on “Saturday Night Live.”
The girl from Southern Oklahoma thought that’s all it would ever be: dreams.
But thanks to her alter-ego and YouTube sensation “Trailer Trash Tammy,” Lynn has been living the dream of performing across the country and appearing in a few movies. She’s just waiting on that call from “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels.
In the meantime, fans can see her perform standup at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town (W.Va.) Races. She’ll perform for a sold-out show on March 11, as well as an added show at 8 p.m. March 12.
“Trailer Trash Tammy” is a combination of a lot of people Lynn knows.
“Everyone knows a Tammy,” the 34-year-old said during a telephone interview from her home in Nashville, Tennessee. “And if you don’t know a Tammy, you are a Tammy.”
Her Tammy just so happens to have a Southern accent, and look like Charlize Theron in “Monster” where she plays serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Lynn said she’s not imitating Wuormos but rather Theron playing Wuornos.
“I have the hair and the mannerisms of Tammy in terms of personality, but that’s all I take from that movie,” she said with a laugh.
Ever since seventh grade, Lynn knew she was funny.
“I moved a lot in elementary school because my parents were always getting evicted and stuff, so I was always in a different elementary school,” she said, until she moved to Thackerville, Oklahoma. “I was always pretty shy as a kid, but for some reason, I think that’s the year that my personality started to come out. I was in gym class, and I had just moved there and been there a few weeks. I don't know what I said or did, but everyone in the locker room was laughing, and one of the girls goes, ‘Hey, the new girl’s funny.’ And I kind of made note of that.”
Although she could make people laugh, Lynn didn’t pursue comedy. Instead, she lived a fairly normal life, mainly because her way of thinking then was comedy and fame were things that “don’t happen to people like me,” she said.
But about 10 years ago, she decided to record some videos on the then-new video streaming system Vine. She started with just three followers.
“Back then, people weren’t getting careers out of that. There were no influencers or such,” she said. “The fact that this could be a career never even crossed my mind.”
As her fanbase grew on Vine, she started posting videos on Facebook and YouTube and anywhere she could.
By the time Vine officially announced it was shutting down in 2016, Lynn had already firmly established herself on other platforms, especially YouTube, where she had launched her own channel in 2015.
The early Lynn’s “Trailer Trash Tammy” started with mukbang storylines. Mukbanging, made popular in Korea, is a type of vlogging where people film themselves eating and talking with the audience. Lynn as “Tammy” shoots the videos in her car with occasional guests, such as her fictional cousin “Crystal” (played by Libbie Higgins) and her fictional cousin “Gem” (played by Justin Armistead).
The videos started to get Lynn seen on a larger platform, and she began to see how it could become a career.
Her work on YouTube started to land her work in films, such as 2015’s “Tangerine” and 2016’s “Dog Eat Dog.”
Then in 2019, Lynn stepped from behind the camera to front and center on a live stage to perform standup.
“Standup was never on my list of goals,” she said. “I kind of felt pressured from my fans who, for years, were like, ‘Please do some standup shows.’”
Lynn kept ignoring it, mainly because she didn’t think she knew how to translate the skits to standup.
“I just kept thinking, I don't do standup. It’s easier for me to write skits. I don’t know how to write standup material.”
Eventually, though, the shouts from her fans got loud enough for her to hear, and she tried it to see how it would go.
“I may hate it, I may be bad at it, but I thought that if I didn’t try, I’d regret it,” she said.
She put together 30 minutes of material, booked a show in Dallas, and it immediately sold out. Then she put together another show — and then another. She ended up performing six sold-out shows in one weekend.
Through them, she had found a new way of connecting with an audience.
In 2021, Variety named her Top 10 Comics to Watch.
“I had a blast, and I was pretty good at it,” she said. “People were laughing, so that’s a good sign. I thought, OK, let’s try this, and I really haven’t stopped doing standup since.”
Her material is true to herself, but fans will see it performed through the voice and look of “Tammy,” who was like a safety blanket, Lynn said, a character she created because she was initially nervous about trying standup.
Lynn has also found success as a calendar model. Her calendars, which feature the full-figure comedian posing topless, sell out almost as quickly as her shows.
Her first calendar was “sexy,” she said, but PG-13. The following year, she was encouraged to go a little bit more raunchy. “It is topless, but I keep it classy and it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s meant to be funny, but it’s also meant to be very uplifting, because you don’t see women that look like me in sexy calendars at all, so it’s almost my way of saying we can do anything.”
For more on Chelcie Lynn, go to chelcielynn.com.
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
