Tongs heaped sauerkraut onto warm bratwurst, tunes from a German band filled the air and many Oktoberfest attendees lifted beers to their lips on Sunday in Frederick.
The Schifferstadt Architectural Museum's Oktoberfest celebration returned for the first time since 2019.
"This is our largest fundraiser," said Mary Mannix, vice president of the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, which owns the museum.
The foundation, a nonprofit, is dedicated to historic preservation.
"It's not just about the beer and the brats," Mannix said — but she said they are popular.
Education was at the forefront of the day. The house was open for free tours, and living historians donning old-time apparel offered demonstrations.
Hundreds of years ago, Germanics were enticed by good deals on land to farm in Frederick County, according to Mannix. She used the term "Germanics" to refer to people from the region in and around what is now Germany.
"The Germanics of Frederick County changed the nature of agriculture in Maryland," she said.
On Sunday afternoon, volunteers Douglas Claytor and Tim Reinhardt demonstrated how those people and their descendants prepared meals over a campfire.
Bean soup cooked in a hanging pot while a Dutch oven covered in coals preheated to prepare to cook a pie. Claytor turned a hunk of roast beef on a spit, while vegetables softened below it. Despite the warm weather and heat from the fire, a small crowd gathered around the living history set-up.
"You can see the interest generated," said Claytor, a longtime volunteer at Oktoberfest.
Reinhardt, a Hood College student, came to Oktoberfest to gain living history experience required for class. He learned a lot from Claytor, such as how to steep tea over an open fire, what wood is best for starting a campfire and how to be hygienic while cooking outside.
"I'm only used to grilling," Reinhardt said, leaning on a shovel.
Reinhardt and Claytor wore weskits, which resembled a jacket and vest, with detachable sleeves and silver buttons up the middle.
A short walk from the campfire, volunteers demonstrated how flax is used to make clothing. Flax plants grown on site were combed out on devices called hatchels to separate the fiber. The fiber can then be spun into thread that is used to make linen clothing.
The process is a long one with many steps, according to Joe Lubozynski, director of the Beatty-Cramer House. The house is one of the Landmarks Foundation's other historic properties.
Many Oktoberfest attendees sported dirndls, traditional German dresses, and lederhosen. Frederick residents Allen and Anita Barclay dressed the part. They'd just gotten back from a trip to Germany and Austria.
"We love the history," said Anita, who has German heritage.
The couple sat at picnic tables to feast on bratwurst. Allen took a big bite.
"It's great," he said.
Frederick resident Lance Dixon sampled imported German beer with a deep amber color. He and his wife, Kymberli, walked with their Goldendoodle, Otis, to the event from their home. They'd missed attending Oktoberfest the last few years.
"It's a fun tradition," said Lance, who grew up in Frederick.
Attendees who were not already dressed up had the chance to buy authentic German clothing at the event.
Stefanie Smith, owner of Dirndl Lederhosen Haus, imports clothes from Germany and Austria. She grew up spending half of her time in the U.S. and the other half in Germany.
"It's enjoyable to wear the clothing so it's nice to be able to bring them here for people to enjoy the culture," she said.
Jennie Russell, president of the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, was glad to see so many vendors and guests return for Oktoberfest. She had wondered how the event would go after a three-year hiatus. She described Schifferstadt's Oktoberfest as a family-friendly event.
"We are thrilled with the participation and support," Russell said.
A large crowd gathered to listen to German band, Heimat Echo. The band's name translates to "echoes from the homeland," according to member Tom Holtz.
Holtz played a helicon — an early form of the tuba. His version came with an attachment to hold a mug of beer.
"Oktoberfest season, tuba players get very busy," Holtz said.
While he is not German, Holtz said he fell in love with the country's music. He has been playing helicon for 25 years and tuba for even longer.
Holtz attends many Oktoberfests to perform, but said Schifferstadt's is special. Much of the crowd sat on hay bales. Children danced on wooden planks.
"The hay bales in the tent kind of set the mood for the whole thing," Holtz said.
If he had to attend one Oktoberfest as a regular guest, Schifferstadt's would probably be it.
"The vibe is right," Holtz said.
