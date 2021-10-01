The bright pink apron of Dana Gilbert’s dirndl, a traditional Bavarian dress, popped against the hazy sunset as Oktoberfest got underway at the Frederick Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Gilbert stood happily, sipping from a stein of beer. She’d bought the dress in Munich seven years earlier, but Friday marked only the third time she’d gotten to wear it — and the first time in the U.S.
As an international construction worker, Gilbert’s lived all over the world. She’d worn the dirndl to Oktoberfest celebrations in Korea and Paraguay. But sporting it in Frederick, her home of about five years, was special, she said.
“It’s just fun because Frederick is such a homey town,” she said. “It just feels good.”
Hundreds of people milled about the Fairgrounds on Friday, drinking beer, eating bratwurst and dancing. Put on by the Rotary Clubs of Carroll Creek and Southern Frederick County, Oktoberfest aims to celebrate German heritage and raise money for local charities.
Vendors offered food and crafts from seasoned German nuts to hand-carved Halloween decorations.
“Oktoberfest always brings everybody together,” Gilbert said. “Everybody loves Oktoberfest.”
In Munich, where the festival originated, Oktoberfest takes the form of a massive two-week celebration. It’s attended by millions each year.
But across the world, cities and towns of all sizes do their best to recreate the atmosphere of the event, offering music, traditional Bavarian food and plenty of beer.
Attendees who showed up to Frederick’s Oktoberfest in traditional German attire like dirndls and lederhosen were granted free admission.
Mayor Michael O’Connor and Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner each made an appearance, reading proclamations before the crowd. They praised the annual event’s success in raising money for local nonprofits.
Over the past 17 years, the festival has raised more than $1 million, organizers said.
For Norm Birzer, who became acquainted with Oktoberfest while stationed at a naval base in Germany, the festival epitomizes a German word for which English doesn’t have a perfect equivalent: Gemutlichkeit.
Literally translated, the word means something like “agreeably pleasant” or “friendliness.” But it’s more than that, Birzer said — it evokes the feeling of coziness and comfort one feels when surrounded by community and good cheer.
“It’s a great word,” he said, grinning. “And it goes with beer and festivals and having a good time together.”
Frederick’s Oktoberfest runs through Saturday evening.
(1) comment
We went to Munich a few years ago, it's a beautiful town with history that goes back over a thousand years. But I would never go there for Oktoberfest.
