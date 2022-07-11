Olney Theatre Center will host more than 25 summer programs at its open-air Omi Pavillion on the Root Family Stage during Olney Outdoors, which starts in July and runs through Sept. 4.
Assembled by Kevin McAllister, Olney Theatre’s director of curated programs, the events include themed cabarets (Friday nights), local jazz performers (Saturday nights), and family programs (Saturday mornings).
Highlights include a week-long run of National Players’ production of “Much Ado About Nothing” (July 21 to 23), the theater’s annual community celebration Summerfest (July 23), the third installment of Just Arts: A Celebration of Art and Activism (July 30) and an end-of-summer screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Sept. 4).
Programs for kids include local companies presenting their work, such as GALA Hispanic Theatre, Only Make Believe and Arts on the Horizon, as well as a magic show with Reggie Rice.
Tickets range from free to $40, depending on the event, and are available at olneyoutdoors.com. As Olney Theatre continues to prioritize access, all Olney Outdoors events are part of the First Time Free initiative, where new patrons to Olney Theatre Center can claim four free tickets to their first event by using the code 1stTimeFree.
In the event of rain, events will be moved indoors.
Olney Theatre Center is at 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney.
SCHEDULE
July 14: A Night of Italian Arias
July 15: Cabaret: Tribute to Carole King, featuring Nova Y. Payton and Karen Vincent
July 16: TBA
July 16: Jazz@Olney, with Sheyda Do’a
July 21-23: National Players present “Much Ado About Nothing”
July 23: Summerfest
July 29: Dining on Stories: A Community Potluck and Storytelling Event
July 30: Just Arts Festival
Aug. 5: Cabaret: Latin Music Celebration
Aug. 6: Arts on the Horizon presents “Birds of a Feather”
Aug. 6: Jazz@Olney - Danielle Wertz
Aug. 11: Poetry at Sunset
Aug. 12: Cabaret: Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder
Aug. 13: Only Make Believe presents “Gamers”
Aug. 13: Jazz@Olney, with James Fernando
Aug. 18: Sip N Paint with Pinot’s Palette
Aug. 19: Cabaret: Celebration of Stephen Sondheim
Aug. 20: GALA Hispanic Theatre presents “Cri-Cri: The Singing Cricket”
Aug. 20: Jazz@Olney, with Victor Provost
Sept. 3: Reggie Rice: Fool of Illusions
Sept. 3: Cabaret: A Celebration of Black Musicals
Sept. 4: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film screening
