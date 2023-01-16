Ernest Thompson will appear for an author talk and book signing for his latest work, “The Book of Maps,” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Carroll Lutheran Village Chapel.

“It’ll be good to be back in Westminster and prove Thomas Wolfe wrong; you really can go home again,” Ernest Thompson says. “I’m looking forward to revisiting my old haunts and reconnecting with long lost friends and hearing their stories and sharing my newest one, ‘The Book of Maps.’”

