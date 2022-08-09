The Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Carnival Grounds, 12027 South St., Libertytown. The festival will feature approximately 20 beer, wine and distilled spirits producers exclusively from Frederick County.
This festival helps promotes the local agribusiness craft beverage industry by featuring only Frederick County craft beverage producers.
A variety of craft vendors and kids entertainment, including a bouncy house, will also be available.
Food will be provided by the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, with entertainment from Hit Parade (formerly Vinyl Rhino). After the event, guests can stay and relax for the remainder of the evening with free live entertainment by Full Effect.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate the day of the event and include $10 worth of beverage tokens. For tickets, go to MDTix.com. All proceeds benefit the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.
