You are cordially invited to the tenth reunion of Grimm High School. Unfortunately, with three princesses and one philandering prince, things are likely to be less than cordial, and the odds of at least one person at this reunion will not live happily ever after.
The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater will present its first murder mystery of the season, “Once Upon A Crime,” beginning June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.